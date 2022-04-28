Eric

At first I was thinking that the worst that could happen would be me having something like a low sperm count or low motility, something that would be a quick fix. They would be able to prescribe me medication, and then we'd be on our way.

I was born with undescended testicles that weren’t corrected until I was 9, so we did know there was a possibility that there could be issues related to fertility. But at the same time, I don't think we expected it. My grandfather had the same condition as well as my dad, and they both had kids naturally. So I was thinking it's going to be something like that, where they can quickly fix it and then we will still be fine. The clinic gave us the option to do the first semen analysis test at home just to be a little more comfortable, so we did.

Later that day, we got a call from the office saying that they didn't find any sperm. I asked, “What does that mean?”

The doctor said, “Well, you did the test at home — any number of factors could have messed it up. Come into the office and do the test again.”

The same results came back again — no sperm.