The history and meaning of 17 LGBTQ pride flags

Philly pride flag — 2017



At the start of Pride Month in 2017, the city of Philadelphia made minor modifications to the existing pride flag. Those changes included adding two additional stripes — one black and one brown — above the existing six colors of the rainbow. Philly Mag reported that a source involved with the event said, “The black and brown stripes are an inclusionary way to highlight Black and brown LGBTQIA members within our community.”



“With all of the black and brown activism that’s worked to address racism in the Gayborhood over the past year, I think the new flag is a great step for the city to show the world that they’re working toward fully supporting all members of our community,” the statement continued.

Today, the flag has been adopted by many across the world. Lena Waithe garnered the flag much attention when she wore a version of it to the Met Gala in 2018.