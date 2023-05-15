It’s 6:30 a.m. on a Friday at Rockefeller Center — a near-summer day that’s sunny and airy with a just-right breeze. Most of midtown Manhattan is still snoozing…but not the Jonas Brothers. No, they are busy, buzzing with energy as they prepare to kick off TODAY’s Citi Concert Series.



It’s a big day all around. It’s May 12, to be exact — the day their newest record, “The Album,” drops... and the day tickets are on sale for their 37-date North American tour…and the day they’re performing on morning television. They’ve got things to do, people to see, places to be.

I, too, am buzzing with energy. As a major Jonas Brothers fan since I was a teen (if you went to high school with me and are reading this, I know you’re rolling your eyes at this massive understatement), my assignment to cover this concert feels like a career pinnacle. It’s as if every professional step I’ve taken thus far has led me directly to this day. If you think I’m nuts, you’re correct.

A huge crowd of people are already packing into the TODAY plaza at this hour, many of whom camped overnight. (Yup, I was also once a camper. My heart bursts with pride and respect for these real ones.)

But first: soundcheck.