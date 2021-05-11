The past year has been marred by a disturbing spike in anti-Asian rhetoric and violence, from the former president labeling COVID-19 the "Chinese Virus" to, almost exactly one year later, a white man opening fire at three Atlanta spas and killing eight people, including six Asian women.

It's a lot to process for anyone — but Asian adoptees who grew up with non-Asian parents (usually, white parents) face a unique challenge: How do they process anti-Asian hate when the perpetrators often look like their own families? How do they figure out what it means to be Asian American and fit in with a community they didn't necessarily grow up with?

TODAY spoke to adoptees about how they're feeling, how they grew up and how they're having these difficult conversations with family. Every adoptee has a different story, but here are a few they shared with us.

During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, TODAY is sharing the community’s history, pain, joy and what’s next for the AAPI movement. We will be publishing personal essays, stories, videos and specials throughout the entire month of May.