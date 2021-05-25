How George Floyd's death has changed your world
It has been one year since George Floyd took his last breath. Shortly after, his daughter, Gianna Floyd, said, “Daddy changed the world.” But has the world actually changed? TODAY asked viewers to tell us how the world is different for them since George Floyd’s death.
Some felt Gianna’s words rang true when Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter. Others felt there is still work to be done because bigotry, racism and hatred continue to live on.
Here’s what some of you had to say:
“I am a white 59-year-old woman. I was more than angry when George was murdered. I was angry at my white friends who tried to rationalize the murder. I was angry at our president for not addressing the issue immediately. That very day changed me forever. No more would I listen as my white upper middle class counterparts made excuses and rationalized the unjust policing in America. I made it very clear that there were no excuses and no rationalizations. I went to a peaceful demonstration and listened as young people came together to show their outrage. I was proud of them! I was so proud of my own children and our extended family as we supported BLM. George Floyd is a permanent reminder of the unfair policing of black men. My heart aches for every black mother of a son. Soon after George’s murder I found out I was going to be a Grandmother. I made a promise to myself that I would do what I can to give back and to talk about the problems and address them rather than ignore them. My granddaughter will know who George Floyd was and how he was murdered by a police officer as other police officers watched.”
Ellen Buckley, New York City, New York
“It seems that change is made because of tragedy ... I’m tired of the violence. I’m tired. We as a society need to do better now.”
Stephanie Rivers, Southbridge, Massachusetts
“I’m half black and half Korean. My wife is white. I feel like she finally sees me as I would want her to see me. She never realized how much I was hurting from the lack of support. Now we see each other.”
David Mack, Severna Park, Maryland
“It’s really too early to tell how the world has changed. What I do know at this time is that Chauvin will be held accountable for his actions and his coworkers will be held accountable as well. Change doesn’t come overnight. We have to continue to fight for equality and justice for the unheard, stopping the systematic racism, etc. When these things are addressed then I will be able to say 'I see the world has changed.”
Freda A. Simmons-Scott, Ewing, New Jersey
“I now wear a Black Lives Matter bracelet every day. It reminds me that Black lives have not really mattered to some people and that needs to change... His murder by a policeman in front of all of us needs to be a turning point and I think it really can be. We need to have hard conversations with each other. We need diversity training and classes. We need to treat each other they way we want to be treated. I will continue to wear my bracelet to remind me to do so, too.”
Christine Ritacca, Wildomar, California
“I’ve become aware of my white privilege and how African Americans have been forced to survive under a “fixed” system. I’ve learned many of the opportunities I’ve received in my life were because I was white. I’ve learned racism in America is a much bigger problem than I thought.”
Robin Ay, Lake Worth, Florida
“I have so much more empathy for people of color and what they experience every day. I have been reading books to help me understand things more. I LISTEN now more than ever.”
Paula Sayers, Searcy, Arkansas
“I am a 55-year-old white female disabled veteran from a tiny town in Arkansas. The night I watched that video changed my whole life. I made a decision that night that I would no longer sit on my couch gripping at the television... 28 states and 33,000 miles later, I’ve protested, campaigned, worked in soup kitchens, aided the homeless, built all kinds of things along the way... No more sitting on my couch gripping. I’m doing stuff to help people. George Floyd, your death will not be in vain. I’m so sorry it took that to wake me up and make me fight. I’m so sorry.”
Jennifer Pierce, Calion, Arkansas
“It showed me that there is a serious problem within the United States in general when it comes to racism with our society. No one should be killed because their skin color is not “white...” All Americans need to stand together and change this unjust when it comes to another human race being taking from their families, who loves them with all their heart and soul.”
Christina Karapinar, Rochester, New York
“I am definitely having more conversations with my children. Using real life examples to learn and grow from, while learning what is right, wrong and in the middle. Teaching my children and myself the world is NOT "Black and white.”’
Sarah Bishop, Harleysville, Pennsylvania
“It made me aware that as a white man, when I get pulled over I worry about getting a ticket. When some get pulled over, they fear for their life, because of their pigment.”
Russell Anderson, Algona, Iowa
“Though the death of George Floyd has united millions and awakened many who failed to face these unjust realities; not much has changed for me ... We have a lot of work to do to educate and change this Nation! That begins by teaching our children the history many would like to keep hidden - Black history. Black history is American History and we miss the mark when we fail to educate these new generations on the ugly truths that are still the base of our nation today. When we fail to teach them the many feats we’ve accomplished together, united, we fail to shift the paradigm. We need transparency and accountability. We need true justice for all! Until we address and correct the wrongs... nothing will change.”
Zandra Ashley, Bossier City, Louisiana
“The world in my opinion has changed by knowing the truth, without the ability to deny. I see more white people acknowledge the truth, accepting what people of color have always been saying, racism exists. Acknowledging that racism is a white disease that needs to be cured by white people. It’s not the job of people of color to educate white people and I’ve seen more white people educating each other, not just acknowledging the experience of POC, but learning how to become allies. I also have seen this movement help educate young people on the importance of their vote and how that can impact their life directly... So although George Floyd lost his life, this movement has helped move this country so far in the right direction, even if it means there were protests and riots, that’s a good thing. People were standing up for equal rights and making a statement about the future of our country, not lying down willing to accept the status quo. The murder of George Floyd was truly a watershed moment in so many ways!!”
Wendy Knowles, Taylorsville, Utah
“I don’t think the world is in a better place yet. There is still so much hate and resistance to the idea that Black Lives Matter. Convicting Chauvin is hardly a triumph as it doesn't bring back George Floyd... I am really worried for America, and I just don't think enough has changed yet to do a victory lap. In the face of so much evil, all I can do is to spread the ideas of diversity, equality and inclusion in my own life. There are many minds set in stone but others who need education and conversations. In the memory of George Floyd and sadly thousands of others I pledge to keep that conversation alive for as long as it takes!”
Stephanie Buchwieser, San Diego, California
“The world is changing for the worst, not the better since the death of George Floyd. The numbers of unarmed people of color killed by police continues to rise unabated. Public displays of racism, bigotry and hate is increasing as well. The overall lack of civility and violent behavior seems to be escalating across the country with no end in sight. With the nation divided along racial and economic lines, we are rapidly reaching a boiling point of no return. It is going to take far more that empty rhetoric, lip service and worn out clichés to bridge the divide.”
Shawn McDowell, Mansfield, Ohio
“I don’t trust people like I use to. I’ve become more aware of my surroundings and I more conscience of what’s happening in my community. I find myself watching traffic stops and things that involve police officers and someone who is Black or even confrontations that involve the same. This should not be the world that we still live in. I feel completely let down by our justice system and those who are suppose to honor, protect and serve all of the American people no matter the color of their skin. And this is not the place in which we live. But I am hopeful that we will change but I’m also a realist and understand that this fight is not over and we have a long battle ahead to help change the world.”
Michelle Cross, Dover, Florida
“I am white, heterosexual, cisgendered middle class man and I don't know if the world has changed for me so much as I have changed to the world. I have become very vocal in being anti-racist, to the point where I have cut family out of my life because of arguments in which I would not tolerate their racist views and language. I’ve become more confident and found the strong inner courage to come out publicly last year about sexual abuse I endured from an older male cousin when I was a young child and about being raped by an older male friend of the family when I was 16. I made a public post on my Facebook. I’m 43, I had been keeping it in for 36 years. I found the strength to go public from setting the strength in so many others from the #MeToo movement who came forward with their stories and from the millions who took to the streets in protest after George Floyd's murder, often putting themselves in harm's way because Black Lives Matter. I felt if so many can find the courage to try and make a better world, then so could I and maybe my story will help someone else. You ask how has the world changed for me. The world hasn’t changed noticeably, yet. We have a long way to go and the ONLY way we’ll get there is by first changing ourselves. So to answer your question, the world hasn't changed for me, I changed for the world.”
Timothy Masters, Utica, New York
“Everyday when I see a police officer I feel like there’s a significant chance that I’ll die. When I see someone Black getting pulled over I fear that they might end up dead. When I need help and the police are my last resort I don’t even bother to call because I feel like they’ll find something to justify killing me.”
Talaysia Ruff, St. Louis, Missouri
“My optimism waned when George died. Chauvin made me realize how heartless a person can become whether in uniform or out of uniform... I am less hopeful about change in the police department. I am less hopeful about racial healing and progress.”
Brenda Stanley, Stone Mountain, Georgia
“My view of society has changed. I, along with my then 16-year-old son and then 11-year-old daughter, watched a man die on television. I am 50-years-old and will forever be traumatized by not only that but also by the fact that so many feel like he deserved to die because of his addiction to drugs. Addiction to anything is a disability. Why should it be considered a reason for someone taking their life? As an African-American mother of two, I have had to work at teaching my children what to do and what not to do if they ever encounter police vs trusting that they will be ok if they “comply.”’
Michelle Morton-Azeem, Fredericksburg, Virginia
“As a Black woman the world has changed to me since the death and conviction of his murder because I feel slightly safer when it comes to possible interactions with law enforcement. I am a law-abiding citizen, but I still can’t help but cringe every time I see an officer. The feeling of always having to be the most upstanding citizen is mixed with a pang of unconscious guilt, even if I’ve done nothing wrong. Also, people seemed to move away from their own unconscious bias when dealing with Black Americans. I’ve had tough conversations with many white friends and colleagues on how it truly feels to a Black American in the United States. I think George Floyd is a hero in in his own right. His untimely death invigorated a movement and action that Black lives genuinely does matter.”
Susan Crump, Newman, California
