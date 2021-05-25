How George Floyd's death has changed your world

“The world is changing for the worst, not the better since the death of George Floyd. The numbers of unarmed people of color killed by police continues to rise unabated. Public displays of racism, bigotry and hate is increasing as well. The overall lack of civility and violent behavior seems to be escalating across the country with no end in sight. With the nation divided along racial and economic lines, we are rapidly reaching a boiling point of no return. It is going to take far more that empty rhetoric, lip service and worn out clichés to bridge the divide.”

Shawn McDowell, Mansfield, Ohio

“I don’t trust people like I use to. I’ve become more aware of my surroundings and I more conscience of what’s happening in my community. I find myself watching traffic stops and things that involve police officers and someone who is Black or even confrontations that involve the same. This should not be the world that we still live in. I feel completely let down by our justice system and those who are suppose to honor, protect and serve all of the American people no matter the color of their skin. And this is not the place in which we live. But I am hopeful that we will change but I’m also a realist and understand that this fight is not over and we have a long battle ahead to help change the world.”

Michelle Cross, Dover, Florida

“I am white, heterosexual, cisgendered middle class man and I don't know if the world has changed for me so much as I have changed to the world. I have become very vocal in being anti-racist, to the point where I have cut family out of my life because of arguments in which I would not tolerate their racist views and language. I’ve become more confident and found the strong inner courage to come out publicly last year about sexual abuse I endured from an older male cousin when I was a young child and about being raped by an older male friend of the family when I was 16. I made a public post on my Facebook. I’m 43, I had been keeping it in for 36 years. I found the strength to go public from setting the strength in so many others from the #MeToo movement who came forward with their stories and from the millions who took to the streets in protest after George Floyd's murder, often putting themselves in harm's way because Black Lives Matter. I felt if so many can find the courage to try and make a better world, then so could I and maybe my story will help someone else. You ask how has the world changed for me. The world hasn’t changed noticeably, yet. We have a long way to go and the ONLY way we’ll get there is by first changing ourselves. So to answer your question, the world hasn't changed for me, I changed for the world.”

Timothy Masters, Utica, New York