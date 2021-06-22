Dancing in the street
The pandemic was tough on the young dancers of Groove With Me. Now that class is back, they're ready for the spotlight — with the streets of New York City as their stage.
One of Hoda Kotb’s favorite charities is Groove With Me, a nonprofit dance school that provides free classes and other services like academic support, mental health counseling and food donations to underserved girls from Harlem and the Bronx.
This community was hit hard during the pandemic, but thankfully the children are now back in class this summer, just as the organization is marking its 25th year. But considering all the nonprofit has gone through, something special was in order.
Enter dance photographer Jordan Matter, who takes iconic photos of dancers and other celebrities in action. He has millions of followers on his YouTube channel and a book of photos called “Born to Dance.” He was the perfect person for a fun activity with the Groove With Me girls, taking them out on the town for their very own celebrity photo shoot. Here, he and TODAY producer Robin Sindler share some favorite shots and a bit of behind-the-scenes details.
Visit groovewithme.org for more.
“I love this shot of Xitlaly, Iris and Anayai,” Jordan said. “I wanted a photo that looked like Iris was levitating while waiting for the bus. That's not easy! She had to jump straight up, tuck her legs, cross her arms and land safely. We tried it over 10 times! I asked Xitlaly and Anaya to pretend that the bus was really late, and their body language shows they've experienced that a few times.” Jordan Matter / TODAY
“I must have asked Isabel to kick her leg over 30 times because I wanted the bubbles to connect with her toe,” Jordan shared. “Finally we got the moment. She was a great sport.” Jordan Matter / TODAY
Arriana, Trinty and Millie pose with pizza maker Benny Agosto from 125th Pizza of Harlem. “These guys give free pies to any kid who reads a book, writes a report and orates what they wrote,” Robin said. “Our dancers are considering the challenge but were happy to score a slice for the photo.” Jordan Matter / TODAY
Meztli, Annabella, Zariah and Victoria show off a relevé. Jordan Matter / TODAY
“I love this shot so much. It screams NYC to me,” Jordan said. “Sometimes you don't know what you've got until you edit. In this case, the happy surprise was the reflection of the city in the train window. In order to make the train blur, I held the camera really steady and used a slow shutter — for the photographers out there, it was 1/15th. Shazire had to stay really still or she would have been blurry too.” Jordan Matter / TODAY
This shot of these 7-to-9-year-olds was Robin’s idea, Jordan said. “She kept asking to do a scaffolding shot, and I kept avoiding it because I don't like scaffolding. Turns out I was wrong. She told them to look fearless, but they are so sweet, they kept laughing. Finally we got this moment before they erupted into more giggles.” Jordan Matter / TODAY
“It was about 90 degrees the day of our photo shoot, and we promised the girls icies, a summer staple for kids in East Harlem,” Robin said. “Gravity was working against us as Jennifer contorted to eat and pose. Though we lost a few scoops, she was a trooper and we nabbed the perfect shot. The little girls watching begged their mother to let them join Groove With Me. They are excited to attend.” Jordan Matter / TODAY
“I love this because they are enjoying each other’s company and sharing a laugh and there isn't a single device to be seen anywhere,” Jordan said. “It reminds me of my childhood: sitting on a stoop with friends, not a care in the world, cracking up.” Jordan Matter / TODAY
“Who can't relate to this photo?” Jordan quipped. “Like many kids, Kaitlyn spent most of 2020 in front of a computer. This photo shows her trying to hold on to a sense of normalcy by wearing her ballet clothing even while being confined to indoor activities.” Jordan Matter / TODAY
Rylee bears a big smile and strikes a pose on a traffic barricade. Jordan Matter / TODAY
Jordan called this picture of 10-to-12-year-olds a “very spontaneous” one. “I noticed the animated conversation they were having and took a quick photo. I love how the environment really gives the feeling of living in Harlem, while the colors of the graffiti match their costumes.” Jordan Matter / TODAY
