One of Hoda Kotb’s favorite charities is Groove With Me, a nonprofit dance school that provides free classes and other services like academic support, mental health counseling and food donations to underserved girls from Harlem and the Bronx.

This community was hit hard during the pandemic, but thankfully the children are now back in class this summer, just as the organization is marking its 25th year. But considering all the nonprofit has gone through, something special was in order.

Enter dance photographer Jordan Matter, who takes iconic photos of dancers and other celebrities in action. He has millions of followers on his YouTube channel and a book of photos called “Born to Dance.” He was the perfect person for a fun activity with the Groove With Me girls, taking them out on the town for their very own celebrity photo shoot. Here, he and TODAY producer Robin Sindler share some favorite shots and a bit of behind-the-scenes details.

