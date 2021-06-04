From ancient to modern: How yoga became part of American culture

Yoga’s ancient roots

Yoga’s ancient roots are found in the ancient Hindu text, the Rig Veda, said to be more than 3,000 years old. The word yoga in Sanskrit means “to join.”

“Literally, according to the Sanskrit, yoga means to unite. Most of us think of it as a union of our nose to our knees or our fingers to our toes. Whereas, it is actually a union of the small, physical self in us with the infinite, the source of all creation,” explained Saddvi Bhagwati Saraswati, president of the Divine Shakti Foundation and director of the World-Famous International Yoga Festival.

Born and raised in a Jewish family in Los Angeles, Saraswati became a monk after a visit to Rishikesh, a holy Hindu city in India, deeply affected her, calling it “an incredible experience of awakening.”

According to the Yoga Sutra, considered to be the first systematized presentation of yoga in text, the practice is characterized as “the cessation of the mind’s fluctuations.”

Yoga traditionally takes three forms: bhakti, the yoga of devotion and love, jnana, the yoga of knowledge, and karma, the yoga of selfless action.

“People tend to see them as three separate paths but actually they are interlinked and interlocked. They are one,” Saraswati explained. “For me, yoga really is about how I can live my life where every minute and moment is an expression, an awareness of oneness. And sometimes that may take the form of love, or action or wisdom. But you have to recognize that in each one of those all three exist.”

Yoga, as described by the Yoga Sutras, is characterized as having eight main limbs: