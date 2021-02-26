When Russell Powell showed up at the hospital experiencing contractions at 33 weeks pregnant, a nurse comforted her by suggesting they were merely Braxton Hicks. A day and a half later, Powell delivered her daughter Millie nearly two months early.

Powell, 35, had tested positive for COVID-19 two and a half weeks before, on Thanksgiving Day.

"I was in bed for two straight weeks, and it was this horrible sickness," she told TODAY of her symptoms. "I didn't have a fever, and I could always breathe ... but every 24 to 36 hours, it would be something terrible and new: chills, loss of taste and smell, sweating in the night soaking through the bed sheets, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. It came in waves."

"I'd just sit there with my big, ol' pregnant belly and just cry," she added. "I was so worried about the baby."

Powell spoke with a specialist doctor over Zoom every other day for two weeks until she felt better, which, at the time, meant she could sit up and keep down a bowl of soup. But after just 24 hours of being slightly more comfortable, she woke up with heavy cramping, similar to a menstrual cycle.

"I was like, this feels so strange ... there's no way I'm going into labor, this is ridiculous," Powell recalled.

The specialist told her to get checked out at the hospital to make sure it wasn't preterm labor. Staff gave her two pills to stop the contractions, which didn't work, but she was told it was Braxton Hicks contractions (commonly referred to as false labor) and went home. Two hours passed. Her contractions started to come every 10 minutes and "were so painful," she said.

Powell returned to the hospital around midnight and was admitted. She was given two shots in her legs 12 hours apart to support her baby's lung function in case she did give birth, she said.

When Powell woke up the following morning, she was told she was 7-centimeters dilated and would have to start pushing in 30 minutes.

“I just started taking these deep breaths, and I’m like, 'I’m 33 weeks ... I don’t think I’m ready for this,'” Russell Powell recalled thinking at the time

"I had no idea that I was going to be giving birth," she recalled. "The night nurse had told me all night, 'Don't worry, this is just precautionary. We're gonna get you home. You got to let that baby cook for seven more weeks.' ... Not her fault at all ... but this baby had other plans."

Powell could not hold her newborn daughter for an entire day following her birth. Nora Williams for TODAY Powell could not hold her newborn daughter for an entire day following her birth. Nora Williams for TODAY

Doctors told Powell that COVID-19 pushed her into preterm labor, she said. "The doctors also said while she was still inside, my body had done everything it could to protect her. So even though she was born with the antibodies ... my body was just not the happiest place for her to be anymore."

Millie was born on Dec. 15, 2020, weighing 5 pounds 10 ounces. But she'd had a bowel movement before birth and ingested the substance, called meconium, Powell recalled.

"(Hospital staff) said ... 'That's really no good because it's toxic, and it's just because she was so stressed,'" Powell added. "They said she'd been anxious to be born and just escape the womb for, like, the past two days."

Millie was quickly whisked away to the NICU — no ceremonial cutting the umbilical cord or skin-to-skin bonding — where she stayed for almost two weeks so she could learn to swallow and breathe on her own. She was also treated with special lights for jaundice.

Later that day, Powell met her daughter and held her hand through a glass box. The following day, she got to hold her for the first time, but it felt like a week had passed. "I (was) just like a complete mess, crying. It was wonderful," she said.

She and her husband, Taylor, spent Christmas in the NICU, away from their 4-year-old daughter, Georgia.

"Whenever I was at the hospital, I felt guilty that Georgia wasn't getting this Christmas experience," Powell recalled. "Then I would leave (the NICU) and I would just go into hysterics with these bad feelings ... for leaving Millie at Christmas time, as well."

"It was just really rough because I'd gone from these two weeks straight of not sleeping and just being so sick, to then going into preterm labor and everything that comes with that, and then being in the hospital and still not really fully recovered from COVID," she added.

The family finally reunited the day after Christmas, "the best present ever," according to Powell. "We all just cried for hours. It was so special ... having them together under one roof."

The Powell family is happy to be home together after a difficult holiday season. Nora Williams for TODAY The Powell family is happy to be home together after a difficult holiday season. Nora Williams for TODAY

Powell is able to laugh about certain parts of her story now. Her husband even wanted to laminate the instructions the nurses gave her to cope with her not-so-false contractions. (They're extremely grateful for the top-notch care she and Millie received, though.)

"This girl ripped out her feeding tube and decided to enter the world as soon as she wanted to," Powell quipped. "She's going to be a very, very sassy lady."

Looking back on the months before she gave birth, Powell said the unknowns of COVID-19 and pregnancy made an already difficult pregnancy even harder. She wanted to share her story to help families dealing with the same challenges a year into the pandemic.

"It was so nerve-wracking and unsettling to know you were constantly in this state of evolving information," she said. "Your body is going through this huge change and creating this human being, and you just flat-out don't know what's next."