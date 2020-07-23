If you're planning home-schooling or remote learning this fall, you may be wondering, what does my child really need to know?

Remote learning for a few weeks was one thing, but if you're embarking on an entire year of education at home, you'll want to find the best home-school curriculum to make sure your children hit educational benchmarks and common core standards for their grade.

In this grade-by-grade guide, you'll find math standards, English and language arts standards and tips for social skills and physical development from preschool through high school.

TODAY's Parenting Guides were developed by NBC News Learn with the help of subject-matter experts and align with the Common Core State Standards.