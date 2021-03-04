TODAY Guide:
The new work-from-home life

What have we learned a year into the pandemic?
We turned to experts for advice

By Lisa Tolin
Illustrations by Katty Huertas

The coronavirus pandemic has upended our lives over the past year, changing our work, home, families, and relationships.

Whether you have been sick or out of work, are working from home, or living at work, the past year has been one of undeniable strain.

In this guide, TODAY has gathered resources to help you and your loved ones look ahead to a brighter future. Even as the pandemic rages on, we turned to experts in a variety of fields for guidance on what we have learned through a year of darkness.

The new work life

Job hunting during the pandemic? Here's how to make the most of it

How to work from home with kids

Mental health and self care

A year into the coronavirus crisis, one of our biggest challenges is preserving mental health. Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years, according to a COVID tracking study. Exercise and regular sleep are paramount, but experts suggest smaller ways to improve your well-being, too.

Helping children through the pandemic

Supporting children's mental health

Keep your kid learning, entertained and (occasionally) off screens

Relationships and family

For families, couples and friends, the pandemic has brought new difficulties. It heightened a pre-existing condition in family life: Mothers bear a heavy mental load. And for partners at any stage, mutual isolation can cause strain.

