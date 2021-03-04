The coronavirus pandemic has upended our lives over the past year, changing our work, home, families, and relationships.

Whether you have been sick or out of work, are working from home, or living at work, the past year has been one of undeniable strain.

In this guide, TODAY has gathered resources to help you and your loved ones look ahead to a brighter future. Even as the pandemic rages on, we turned to experts in a variety of fields for guidance on what we have learned through a year of darkness.