TODAY Guide:
The new work-from-home life
What have we learned a year into the pandemic?
We turned to experts for advice
The coronavirus pandemic has upended our lives over the past year, changing our work, home, families, and relationships.
Whether you have been sick or out of work, are working from home, or living at work, the past year has been one of undeniable strain.
In this guide, TODAY has gathered resources to help you and your loved ones look ahead to a brighter future. Even as the pandemic rages on, we turned to experts in a variety of fields for guidance on what we have learned through a year of darkness.
The new work life
Job hunting during the pandemic? Here's how to make the most of it
- Get information about economic support and resources for women in your state.
- Five tips for how to make your job hunt easier.
- Starting a job during the pandemic? How to make it work.
- What to do when your boss is less understanding as the pandemic wears on.
How to work from home with kids
- For parents in an impossible position, here are five tips on managing work while parenting.
- Is "windowed work" the key to working from home with kids?
- Set boundaries for a better work-life balance.
- Be sure to set boundaries at work, too.
- Learn more about legal protections for working parents.
Mental health and self care
A year into the coronavirus crisis, one of our biggest challenges is preserving mental health. Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years, according to a COVID tracking study. Exercise and regular sleep are paramount, but experts suggest smaller ways to improve your well-being, too.
- Find mental health support when you need it.
- Try these small ways to feel better.
- Break the stress and comfort-eating cycle.
- Discover the power of hugs, hand-holding and singing.
- Try these 5 tips to help cope when you can't see the light at the end of the tunnel.
- Beware of "crisis fatigue." Try these 7 self-care tips for dealing with crisis fatigue.
Helping children through the pandemic
Supporting children's mental health
- In a TODAY All Day town hall, Jenna Bush Hager talked to experts about how parents can support children's mental health.
- Understand why your child is acting like a baby right now.
- Experts in childhood trauma suggest these 9 ways to help children through the pandemic.
- Find out three ways to keep your kids physically and mentally afloat during quarantine.
- For parents concerned about suicide, there's a way to discuss it with children of all ages. Here's a guide.
Keep your kid learning, entertained and (occasionally) off screens
- Check out 101 free resources to help with homeschooling during the pandemic.
- Know what your child should know: Here's a grade-by-grade curriculum guide.
- Try these 47 activities to keep kids entertained at home.
- If you can't take a real field trip, try a virtual one.
- "Your school day will not be perfect." Homeschooling moms share their tips.
- Accept more screen time as part of your new normal.
Relationships and family
For families, couples and friends, the pandemic has brought new difficulties. It heightened a pre-existing condition in family life: Mothers bear a heavy mental load. And for partners at any stage, mutual isolation can cause strain.
- Maintain friendships beyond a monthly zoom.
- Be a better person for friends, partners and yourself.
- Make space for yourself when your partner's always around.
- Being touched out is a thing. Here's how parents can make space for themselves.
- Know that if you feel like you fail all day every day, you're not alone.
- Play the question game to reconnect with your partner.
- Make an effort to maintain long-distance relationships and friendships.
- Try saying these five things when reaching out to a friend.
- Find out how to cope if you're living with parents during the pandemic.
For ongoing coverage on the crisis and how to cope, visit Today.com/Coronavirus.