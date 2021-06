"I came out to my mom — she's the only person I've come out to. The rest of the time I've just been me. And if somebody asked if I'm gay, I always said yes.



I told my mom when I was about 30. She kept asking me, 'When are you going to get married?' I wrote a letter and my sister and brother-in-law read it to her, and then they called me. She was so awesome. She was in tears because she felt bad that she couldn't be there to help me through it. I told her, 'Mom, you were there in so many ways. But, being in the Bible belt in the South, you probably would have sent me off someplace and they'd have put those electrodes on me and killed me.' So it happened right on time." -Jessay Martin, 67, social media star in Cathedral City, California