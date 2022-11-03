‘No one would know looking at this’: Readers share mental health battles behind their photos

In early 2022, Carson Daly shared on TODAY that during one of his live shots on “The Voice,” what viewers didn’t see was the panic attack moving through his body.

"You think my right hand's in my pocket just being casual. 'I’m on TV and my life is so great,'" he said. "The truth is, in that moment, I was gripping the flash of my upper right thigh because a wave of panic was coming through me, and I was so scared. I wanted to run off the stage because it's one of the symptoms of panic. I can't control my nervous system. Fight or flight kicks in. The threat is real, but there's nothing there. I have to just ride that wave on live TV."

In the days after Carson revealed the truth behind the image, we asked TODAY viewers to share a photo that depicts their mental health journey and what was really happening in their lives at the time.

This story discusses mental health. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

