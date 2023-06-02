‘WE SKIPPED GRADUATION FOR THIS’: WHAT IT’S LIKE TO FAN OUT WITH BIG TIME RUSH GROUPIES

When their set wraps, the band is quickly rushed up the stairs of Studio 1A, where they’ll tape another video interview. Despite the commotion, all four band members keep morale high among one another, their team and each one of us standing around on set. Having fun with the questions, they joke about how much they’ve changed since their careers began as teens. They tease Kendall about losing his hair and give each other a hard time about who spends the most, and least, time in the gym.

In true Big Time Rush fashion, their last moments inside 30 Rockefeller Center were focused on the fans. It happens to be National Donut Day, so James, Logan, Kendall and Carlos pass out dozens of frosted treats to the remaining crowd outside the entrance on 48th Street, repping tons of smiles along the way.



Looking back at the last decade, Logan says that the group finds those “pinch-me moments” everyday, but can appreciate it more deeply now that they’re older.



“I think whenever we were younger, it didn’t really sink in,” he says. “I think now that we have this again and we’re doing it again, it’s so much more special.”