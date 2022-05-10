Usman Ally

ACTOR

Courtesy Usman Ally

As an Asian American, a need for visibility and acceptance into the fabric of American society is a common and repetitive theme for all of us. As a South Asian American, that (lack of) visibility and inclusion exists not only in the larger American landscape, but within the Asian community as well. Because of the way I look, the melanin of my skin, and the shape and color of my eyes, I am often not even considered “Asian looking” by other Asians! The struggle to find acceptance, to become visible and assert your unique background never gets easier, it remains a constant in your life, but the good news is that you find ways to continue persevering and celebrating your uniqueness in ways that are more self-preserving than when you were young, frustrated and raging against the machine!

HBO HBO

In my early twenties, I often angrily lamented that no one could or would possibly understand that my Pakistani heritage made me Asian, that my birthplace of Eswatini, and my youth in Southern and Eastern Africa made me a bit African, and that my new home of America would eventually also make me a bit American. If I could talk to that young man now, I would tell him that things will get better, not because the world will suddenly make room for you, but because you “will figure it out because you have to and you must, for yourself, but also for those who struggle with you, and those who come after you."



The feeling of not being seen is not only tied to how we look on the outside. For me, and for many of us, we have other cultural markers that are often ignored, serving to otherize us even more. Throughout most of my career, people have struggled for some reason to pronounce the two syllables that make up my name, either through a lack of care, a lack of experience, genuine incapability, or quite simply, laziness. Every time I arrive on a set and the First Assistant Director calls out some version of my name in the walkie-talkie, I cringe, I feel anxiety and stress about the fact that my first moment on set will already be a contentious one, and I haven’t even spoken a word yet. Very soon after this moment I begin to dread that I’ll unfairly be cast aside as the difficult person of color from a faraway land who is making everyone uncomfortable by insisting his name is pronounced correctly.



Our names are important. They have meaning and they were chosen for us. As a new father, I know how much time and effort my wife and I took to choose a name for our son.



Very recently, I began work on a new job, and much to my shock, almost every person on set either said my name correctly or (and this is the key) took the time to ask me how to say my name. It was a deeply moving day for me, and unbeknownst to all my co-workers, it was the most seen I had ever felt working on a show. When people take the time to show a respect for the totality of you, it makes you feel ownership of the work you are about to do. You feel belonging, and mostly, you feel hope that slowly, and incrementally, the work you have been putting in to be seen is finally coming to fruition.