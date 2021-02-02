All the Presidents’ Pets

The dog days have returned to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. The recent arrival of Joe Biden's German shepherds, Champ and Major, ends a four-year dog drought at the White House, and continues a tradition of presidents keeping pets that dates back to George Washington.

Do you remember Richard Nixon's "Checkers speech"? Or the time George W. Bush's Scottie bit a pesky reporter? Join TODAY as we look back at some of the most memorable presidential pals in history.