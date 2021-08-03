The kindness Games

Caeleb Dressel won five gold medals, but he threw this one to teammate Brooks Curry, who swam in the team’s qualifying heats in Dressel’s place so he could stay energized for other events. “I had the easiest job last night out of everyone here,” Dressel said. “I got to watch it on TV. So I felt like he deserved that a little more than me.”

Curry will get his own gold –anyone who participates in preliminary or finals for a team event qualifies for the medal.