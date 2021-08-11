Stars reveal their funniest and most touching requests on Cameo
When you attempt to request a celebrity on the website for Cameo, the platform on which stars send fans video messages and other greetings (for a price), you’re asked, “What’s the occasion?” The options given are “birthday,” “pep talk,” “roast” and “other.”
“Birthday” is a popular response, as you’ll discover in a little bit. “Pep talk” and “roast” are mostly self-explanatory. And “other” — well, it can have its limits. As Cameo writes on its help page, “Is there anything you wouldn't want your mother to hear Gilbert Gottfried say?” (For the record, Gottfried is on Cameo, so if you’re planning to send your mother a birthday greeting from the comedian, be aware of this rule.)
Regardless of the occasion, Cameo fulfills a lot of requests: approximately 1.3 million in 2020, according to a year-in-review blog post by the company, which also reported an increase in bookings of more than 350% year over year.
We asked a few of the more than 40,000 talent (as the company refers to its stars) on Cameo to share their experience on the platform – how many requests they receive, their most common request, and their funniest or most touching request. They also revealed the celebrities they would love to get a greeting from.
The celebs who participated in this story include “The Office” actor Brian Baumgartner, who pulled in the most revenue of any Cameo star in 2020, co-founder Steven Galanis shared in a December interview with The New York Times’ “Sway” podcast. At the time of the interview, Baumgartner was expected to draw more than $1 million in bookings for the year.
Former ‘N Sync singer Lance Bass, actors Jaleel White, Anthony Anderson and Jane Sibbett, and Dr. Sandra Lee also shared insight into the Cameo world. (Give yourself a pat on the back if you can guess which celeb Bass wants to hear from on Cameo.)
Brian Baumgartner
When did you join Cameo?
I was a FAIRLY early adopter … January of 2019. I had been asked to join for a while and decided to give it a try. I was in no way prepared for how popular the site would become, and was immediately blown away by how much people would love the experience of receiving personalized videos.
How many requests, on average, would you estimate you receive during a typical month?
This varies tremendously. December is by far the biggest month. But other than that for me it stays very steady. Someone is always celebrating something, and seasonally there always seems to be some holiday approaching.
What is the most common request you receive?
Birthdays are by far the biggest request. You know I’m a numbers guy, right? So there are around 7.6 BILLION people in the world (and BTW Cameo is definitely a global company — I get requests from EVERYWHERE) so on average, every single day, there are over 20 million birthdays being celebrated. That’s a lot of Cameos.
What is the funniest or most touching request you’ve received?
Funniest? Well … I do a bunch of bachelor parties. Those are always fun. Touching? I would have to say … gender reveals. That is such a special moment for families and I am always blown away that someone would actually ask me to do that for them!
Which celebrity would you want to receive a greeting from?
That’s tough. Hmmm … I’m a big sports fan, so probably someone from the world of sports.
Lance Bass
When did you join Cameo?
The spring of 2018.
How many requests, on average, would you estimate you receive during a typical month?
I don’t know exactly, but over 100.
What is the most common request you receive?
If you have a catchphrase or a slogan it works VERY WELL on this platform! I would say 90% of the requests I get are to say “bye, bye, bye to your 20s” or several other ages! Those are my absolute favorites!
What is the funniest or most touching request you’ve received?
Helping people propose is always really nice. I also love the “will you be my bridesmaid/groomsmen” ones too! Weddings, birthdays and anniversaries are all the ones I love doing the most!
Which celebrity would you want to receive a greeting from?
Paul Reubens for sure!
Jaleel White
When did you join Cameo?
I joined Cameo while shooting "25 Words or Less" with Greg Grunberg at the height of the pandemic. He would film them during lunch — socially distanced. He was always having fun and assured me it was a safe and new way to connect with our truest fans.
How many requests, on average, would you estimate you receive during a typical month?
Somewhere around 100 if I had to guess. Some Cameo requests you have to pass on because the ask is too left field or potentially not appropriate. But most are legit flattering and you’re happy to provide. I’ve even assisted with two marriage proposals.
What is the most common request you receive?
Birthday wishes, anniversaries, teacher appreciation, tech company Zoom events. People ask me to say, “Did I do that?” I don’t do it straightaway because it would create a reposting nightmare for me but I have fun with it. It’s all about the fans.
What is the funniest or most touching request you’ve received?
I had a dude ask me to ask his ex to accept his phone call. That was tricky but fun because I don’t know what this guy did to get himself exiled so I had to respect she could have valid reasons for ghosting this guy. But I still gave his pitch my all.
Which celebrity would you want to receive a greeting from?
I’d say The Rock. Dwayne (Johnson) shooting me some gym inspiration would go over big here.
Dr. Sandra Lee
(aka Dr. Pimple Popper)
When did you join Cameo?
March 30, 2019. I was in Costa Rica on a little vacation with the family, as you can see from my intro video. There were monkeys hanging out on my balcony!
How many requests, on average, would you estimate you receive during a typical month?
About 20 per month I believe.
What is the most common request you receive?
Say hello to a popaholic, surprise, thank you for being an awesome fan, any bit of encouraging advice.
What is the funniest or most touching request you’ve received?
I’ve asked someone to the prom. Proposed to someone. Also told them to give someone another chance and he would be happy to let you pop his pimples then.
Which celebrity would you want to receive a greeting from?
Brad Pitt or Ryan Gosling. I want to know if they are popaholics!
Anthony Anderson
When did you join Cameo?
I joined Cameo in late October/early November 2020.
How many requests, on average, would you estimate you receive during a typical month?
I average 143 Cameos a month.
What is the most common request you receive?
The most common request I receive are happy birthday Cameos.
What is the funniest or most touching request you’ve received?
The most touching request I receive is always to help someone propose to their girlfriend.
Which celebrity would you want to receive a greeting from?
There are so many celebs on Cameo that I can’t pick just one but if I had to it would be Jack Black! (Editor's note: Jack Black is currently not on Cameo; Jack, if you're reading this, Anthony would like to hear from you.)
Jane Sibbett
When did you join Cameo?
Two and a half years ago.
What is the most common request you receive?
Birthday greetings! And "I love you" messages!
What is the funniest or most touching request you’ve received?
Touching ones mostly ... asking someone on their lover’s behalf if they would give them another chance and marry them!
Which celebrity would you want to receive a greeting from?
Matt Perry.