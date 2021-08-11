Stars reveal their funniest and most touching requests on Cameo

When you attempt to request a celebrity on the website for Cameo, the platform on which stars send fans video messages and other greetings (for a price), you’re asked, “What’s the occasion?” The options given are “birthday,” “pep talk,” “roast” and “other.”

“Birthday” is a popular response, as you’ll discover in a little bit. “Pep talk” and “roast” are mostly self-explanatory. And “other” — well, it can have its limits. As Cameo writes on its help page, “Is there anything you wouldn't want your mother to hear Gilbert Gottfried say?” (For the record, Gottfried is on Cameo, so if you’re planning to send your mother a birthday greeting from the comedian, be aware of this rule.)

Regardless of the occasion, Cameo fulfills a lot of requests: approximately 1.3 million in 2020, according to a year-in-review blog post by the company, which also reported an increase in bookings of more than 350% year over year.

We asked a few of the more than 40,000 talent (as the company refers to its stars) on Cameo to share their experience on the platform – how many requests they receive, their most common request, and their funniest or most touching request. They also revealed the celebrities they would love to get a greeting from.

The celebs who participated in this story include “The Office” actor Brian Baumgartner, who pulled in the most revenue of any Cameo star in 2020, co-founder Steven Galanis shared in a December interview with The New York Times’ “Sway” podcast. At the time of the interview, Baumgartner was expected to draw more than $1 million in bookings for the year.

Former ‘N Sync singer Lance Bass, actors Jaleel White, Anthony Anderson and Jane Sibbett, and Dr. Sandra Lee also shared insight into the Cameo world. (Give yourself a pat on the back if you can guess which celeb Bass wants to hear from on Cameo.)