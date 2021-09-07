Ronnie Najjar

PS 89 principal since 1998, 62

On the fourth day of school, I was in the yard with a few lingering parents all catching up, and I remember hearing an incredibly loud airplane. I couldn’t see it, and the noise was so loud that it was all around you, so you couldn’t tell where the plane was. I wondered, “Is the president coming to town?” — random thoughts about what could be happening that this plane was so low.

All of a sudden, we looked up and saw it crashing into the north tower. Of course, we were all like, “Oh, my God,” gasping, wondering, “Is it a commuter plane that just got awry?” We were trying to make sense of it in a very quick minute. We got everybody in from the yard, but we stood out there for a while watching, trying to know what was happening.

After the south tower was hit, which we couldn’t see from our building, a parent who I know well and trust because he’s not an alarmist came and said, “Ronnie, it’s really bad. The south tower was just struck by a plane. It must be a terrorist attack.” If it was anyone else, I wouldn’t have believed them.

We didn’t have any TVs in the school, so we didn’t know what was going on. The only thing we knew was for at least an hour, there was a cacophony of ambulances, emergency vehicles just streaming down West Street. We decided to move the kids away from any windows and glass because we didn’t know what was coming, if there were airplane attacks, if there was going to be fire. We wanted to make sure that when — not if — we had to evacuate, we could gather everyone really fast and get out.

A flood of families came to get their kids. Many of them chose to stay, and many of them chose to leave. I remember telling a whole host of families over and over again, “Please don’t go home.” They’re thinking, “I have to be home, I have to be safe,” but home was actually the heart of ground zero. A lot of our families lived across the street from the site. I kept saying, “Don’t go south, go north. Just stay with us.”

The lights flickered on and off in our school at one point, and that was when the south tower imploded, but we didn’t know what happened. More families came rushing to get their kids.

I remember at one point standing by the window, and I was on the phone with the school superintendent’s assistant. Their offices are in Midtown, and he kept saying, “Hang tight.” I said, “Ray, you’re not seeing what I’m seeing: chaos. People are running north, and ambulances, fire trucks and emergency vehicles are heading south. The highway’s closed. We have to get out of here.” He said go up to PS 3 in the West Village.

We had close to 75 kindergarteners through fifth graders. We told them there was a big accident and a fire, and we had to leave our building for all of us to be safe. As we left, I made sure that every single child left with us was holding an adult’s hand heading up the highway. I couldn’t lose a kid. I wanted to make sure the kids felt safe. Back then, West Street was under construction so there were mounds of dirt and sand and detours.

I was holding the hand of a boy named Sam — 7 or 8, he was little — and we were chattering the whole way up because I thought, let me get these kids distracted. He said, “Ronnie, how do you think the firemen are going to get a ladder that tall to reach the people on the top floor?” I just said, “A lot of people are here to help, and they’ll do the best they can.”

We were out of the building for maybe 10 minutes when we heard a rumble like I’ve never heard before. It was the most uncanny thing. We watched the entire building, the north tower, implode. We stopped and stared because you couldn’t help but do that. You couldn’t believe what you were seeing. There was nothing left in the sky but dust and smoke. We kept walking and walking.

PS 3 was having terrible telephone issues, and we stayed in the gym for hours, until the last child went home. I didn’t leave until after 7 p.m. A lot of the teachers didn’t have a way to get home. None of them had their wallets or backpacks because they left it all in the classroom. It was very selfless.

For about a month, we stayed at PS 3 in makeshift classrooms, very bare bones. Then they moved us to a school on the Lower East Side that was being closed down, so not in great shape, but it was fine for us. We returned to PS 89 on Feb. 28, 2002, as the last school to go back.

There was a great need for emotional support. Kids are incredibly resilient, but it doesn’t mean they don’t experience something. Families were displaced, lost their homes, even if it was only temporarily. The community was in upheaval. It was a rough year, but also a very bonding year.

The thing for me that’s hard to talk about, on 9/11 I was a new mother with an infant at home. We live in Brooklyn, so she wasn’t nearby, but I just kept thinking about Ruby. It was the first time I had that clear maternal instinct of, “I've got to make sure that she’s OK, too.” After we got to PS 3, I called my mom from a panini shop so she could call my daughter’s babysitter, and the minute I heard her voice, I started bawling. My plan was to get the school year started, take off on Oct. 1 and come back in January, which obviously did not happen. I never had maternity leave.

When the dust settled, and I don’t mean that as a pun, we all thought about what could’ve happened. I read reports that one of the intentions of the attack was that the building would topple over, not just implode. If it toppled over, we wouldn’t be here.

PS 89 had parents who worked in the towers, but no one was killed, and I’ll tell you my theory why. It was only the fourth day of school, and in the beginning of the year, a lot of the families come to the building and mingle. No one’s in a hurry, it’s beautiful outside, and I have a really big school yard, so it’s very pleasant to take your kids. A lot of people who perished commuted from outside the city. Our families were at school with us.