5 sitcom sidekicks spill the secrets of making comedy magic

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Jazzy Jeff was an actor who didn’t want to act. On “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” he played the dimwitted Jazz, always at the side of Will Smith’s Will. Prior to taking the small screen by storm, he and Smith had become huge stars in the teenage market, thanks to their music. Jeff said he had no aspirations to get in front of the camera, even though the opportunity to be on the sitcom came out of the videos the pair made for their songs.

Jeff became one of the key elements of the show, the perfect complement to Smith’s fish-out-of-water Philly teen adjusting to life in Southern California. But if Jeff had originally had his way, he never would’ve been part of the series.

Jeff says his ability to play a sidekick was simply an extension of his relationship with Smith. (Alamy) Jeff says his ability to play a sidekick was simply an extension of his relationship with Smith. (Alamy)

“‘Fresh Prince’ was kind of like, ‘Hey, we think it would be kind of cool if you kind of came on the show,’” he said. “And I turned it down. I may have turned it down about eight times, until Will was just like, ‘Listen, they want you to do three episodes. If you do one, and you love it, that's good. If you do one, and you hate it, you only got two to do.’ And I was kind of like, OK, and next thing you know, it was six years.”

Smith and Jeff had become huge stars, thanks in large part to the music video for their song “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” which Jeff said had an impact on their sitcom.

“If you look at the beginning of ‘Fresh Prince,’ so much of that was taken off of the ‘Parents Just Don't Understand’ video,” he said. “So I think they looked at, ‘You and Will have a natural chemistry, because of the music. And because of the videos, maybe this will translate on the screen.’ And it did.”

To this day, fans feel a kinship with the relationship Will and Jeff had, which manifested itself in so many ways, perhaps most notably their greeting, which is the part of the show he hears about most from fans.

“The handshake was very much probably the biggest thing, and a lot of those things were taken from some of the things that Will and I would do amongst ourselves,” he said. “That was a handshake, how we greeted each other on tour. So, we just met up one day on the set, did the handshake. And they were like, ‘Yo, what was that?’ And it was like, ‘Hey, that's how we greet each other.’ And they were like, ‘Well, do that.’”

Sidekicks have a tendency to play the fool or be the butt of the joke, and Jeff was no exception. He was known for getting thrown out of the house by Uncle Phil, and there were rumors it took 150 takes to do it. Jeff said that’s not true.

Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) and Tatyana Ali (Ashley) took a trip down memory lane with Jeff during "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion on HBO Max in 2020. (Courtesy Everett Collection) Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) and Tatyana Ali (Ashley) took a trip down memory lane with Jeff during "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion on HBO Max in 2020. (Courtesy Everett Collection)

“Well, no, it didn't take 150 takes to get that done. I just probably did it 150 times, because once we got it, it got to a point that they were like, ‘OK, we want to do it the next episode,’ and then I had to get thrown out, depending on the clothes that I had on in that episode,” he said.

“They would put a mat outside the door and it wasn't anybody throwing me. I literally had to run and jump with my body sideways like someone threw me. And to get a good take might’ve took about 40 times. I did it the first time, it was good. I did it the second time, it was good. And then one time, they were like, ‘We want to film you being thrown out in all of these different outfits.’ And I may have done it 150 times and went to the hotel, and I was black and blue. And I was just like, ‘This really hurts. We're going to have to figure something out.’ And that's why every time I get thrown out, I'm wearing the same shirt, and they would just use the same take. That became kind of a staple that every time I walked in with the shirt on, everybody was like, ‘Uh-oh, here it comes.’”

Jeff is also quick to point out what makes a good sidekick, noting the bond between him and Smith translated on screen.

“I don't think anybody else could have done it like that," Jeff said about his part. "Because with anyone else they would have been playing a role." (Getty Images) “I don't think anybody else could have done it like that," Jeff said about his part. "Because with anyone else they would have been playing a role." (Getty Images)

“I think it's really the chemistry,” he said. “Because to be a sidekick, there has to be a main (character) and you have to have a great relationship with the main, you have to almost be thought of that 'if I see one, I need to see the other.' So it needs to be that level of chemistry that comes across to people. And I think, because Will and I were like that as friends, Will and I were like that as a music group, it translated to television, because it wasn't fake.”

Jeff’s authenticity helped make the show what it was.

“I never looked at it like I was acting on ‘Fresh Prince,’” he said. “I might not have been as nimwitted on the show as I am in real life. But you know, that was me and Will's relationship.”

“I was comfortable being a sidekick, because my main game wasn't television,” he added.

DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince enjoy a moment with some other musical stars, Boys II Men. (Courtesy Everett Collection) DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince enjoy a moment with some other musical stars, Boys II Men. (Courtesy Everett Collection)

And since he wasn’t necessarily interested in acting, you could imagine the role was a challenge, but Jeff said it was easy to play the character.

“I just read the lines. I literally read the lines, and everybody laughed,” he said. “And I would walk in my dressing room and say, ‘I have no idea what just happened, but I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing.’ But it was literally, I read the lines. And if they said, you know, do it like this, I did it like that. And everybody laughed. And that was it.”

On whether he patterned the character after anyone: “No, no, not at all. The greatest reference I had was myself. So, you know, it was just kind of like, ‘OK, if I was in this position, this is what I would do.’”

On the level of fame he got from the show: “Television fans are 80-year-old grandmothers. And that was the thing that was unexpected going to a mall. And people recognizing you because they love your music was one thing. Going to a mall and people recognize you from television was a completely different animal. So that was just something that I think it took a second to understand the magnitude of television.”

On whether he thinks sidekicks come with a negative connotation: “No, I don't, I don't look at things that deep. I use a lot of sports analogies. Everybody is the sidekick to the quarterback. At the end of the day, everybody has a role to play. And sometimes your role may not be as big as the main character. No one should complain being on a team with Michael Jordan. You got six championships, that if you take Michael Jordan off the team, obviously, no one could be the main character on that team. Everybody had to be a sidekick. So I don't really look at it like that. I'm like, This was the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’ Will was the frontman in our group.”