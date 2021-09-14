Ricardo Gonzales

I am a graphic designer and artist from Durango in Durango, Mexico.

I’ve been living in Brooklyn for the past seven years. My work specializes in script lettering applied to art, design and murals.

My story begins back in Durango when I was a teenager and I did a little graffiti in the streets of my hometown. It was a fun and dangerous hobby, but it showed me the love for painting in the streets, as well as the deep appreciation for letterforms and style. When I graduated high school I didn’t know what to do with my life, but my mom had the vision and trusted my passion and offered me to study abroad in Canada with her life savings. At that time I didn’t know what I was getting into but I took the chance and moved out to Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, where I studied graphic design for the next few years. The first couple of years were really difficult for me as an international student. It was a big culture shock, but I managed to adapt very quickly to the language and culture.

After five years trying to become a graphic designer, I had to go back to Mexico because my work visa expired. It was a bitter step in my life because I failed.

I went back to my hometown defeated and sad, but I put my hands and mind to work toward my old hobby, “tagging.” I combined it with the design skills I had and, little by little, my work started to gain recognition through social media. After a year, I applied to study typeface design at Cooper Union in New York. I was accepted and immediately I started saving all the money I could to move back to New York City. After a couple months in school, I was offered a design position at a digital agency and in this time, I realized offices aren’t for me. This is when "It’s a living" took shape as my studio/solo/artist name. I started freelancing making a living doing what I love: painting letters! Who knew this could become a full time career!

It’s been seven years since I’ve been living in New York, working as a freelancer designer and artist. My work has taken me around the world. It has opened my eyes to showcasing work in remote countries, painting murals, talking at conferences and sharing my story with the world. This is why it’s a living: I love doing what I do.

Script is an art that slowly has been disappearing or is not taught anymore in schools. My grandparents wrote in beautiful calligraphy. I want to honor my family by making this an unofficial tradition to pass on. We don’t write anymore. We type everyday on screens, keyboards and phones. We are forgetting the beauty and simplicity of handwriting; it is one of the most unique ways to communicate and express ourselves.

LINKS: WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM

PHOTO CREDIT: TODAY Illustration / Courtesy of Ricardo Gonzales