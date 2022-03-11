Melissa Jost

Eagan, Minnesota

"I found out I was pregnant right before covid hit the US. The first year was so terrifying, especially being pregnant. All through my pregnancy I worried what kind of world I was bringing my son into, if we would even survive if we got it. The moment he was in my arms I knew he was special. I knew he would bring immense joy to our family at a time when we’d known nothing but heartache for far too long. He was a bright light in a world shrouded in darkness. He was our little fire right when we were in our darkest moments. Today he continues to spread his light and warmth to all who encounter him."

Pamela Sprout

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

"This is how my grandson had to say good-bye to his ‘pappy’, who had Dementia and passed away 8 days after this was taken. No hugs, kisses or contact! So sad, he is 6 years - 11 months (in this picture) and DOESN'T understand why he couldn't kiss or hug pappy! … This is forever etched in our minds and the grandson still to this day, has his periods of tears and regrets (questions why he couldn't hold, hug or kiss pappy). COVID really put a damper or our lives not being able to be there for my father, as he slowly passed away."

Susan Thompson

West Des Moines, Iowa

"This was the night our hospital called to ask me to come down in Aug 2020, my husband had a major stroke 10 days prior and from the time he was rolled into the ambulance I could not see him or talk to him. 2 weeks later getting that phone call request to come spend his remaining time with him, nurses felt he would heal quicker or pass happier. He was mostly comatose; I crawled into bed with him, he turned his head to me and patted my back, held me all night. I am eternally grateful for that phone call. … That was a month that woke me up, to the disaster this pandemic was; my partner of 51 years may be leaving me. Not if I could help him."