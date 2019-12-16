In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2019

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day made a career of playng the girl next door. The irrepressibly sunny Day is best known for co-starring with Rock Hudson in several romantic comedies in the 1960s, including "Pillow Talk," which earned her an Oscar nomination. She also starred in the musical "Calamity Jane" and in Alfred Hitchcock's thriller "The Man Who Knew Too Much." She retired from show business in the early 1970s to devote herself to animal activism. Day died May 13 at age 97.