Amazon Prime Day is sooner than you think — here's what we know

Set your Alexas: Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming — and soon.

The annual online shopping event, which is largely compared to Black Friday, will be taking place between May and June this year, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to TODAY.com.

“We’re excited for the return of Prime Day and look forward to providing our members with incredible savings, while investing in opportunities for our small business selling partners, and continuing to ensure the safety of our employees," the spokesperson shared with TODAY.com via email. "We’ll share more details soon and customers can also say, 'Alexa, keep me posted on Prime Day' to stay informed.”

Although the spokesperson did not give an official date, it has been confirmed to be in Q2 — closer to July when Prime Day was typically held as part of Amazon’s anniversary celebration. Last year, Prime Day was moved to October after being paused due to coronavirus.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day began in 2015 and ran for one day of deals. In 2020, the event increased to a full two days and offered sales on everything from tech to fashion. During the pandemic, shoppers shifted to mostly e-commerce, drawing in a record-breaking number of sales for Prime Day 2020. According to Amazon, last year, it saw a nearly 60 percent increase in sales over Prime Day 2019.

When does Prime Day end?

Last year, Prime Day lasted for 48 hours. Though Amazon has yet to provide more details around the specifics of the event, it has been reported that Prime Day 2021 could follow suit and be a two-day event, or that there could be two Prime Days scheduled around the end of Q2.

How do I save on Prime Day?

In addition to Amazon’s Lightning Deals, which last only a few hours and require buyers to react quickly, there are also sales that last all day or the entire event. The discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members — if you are not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial, which will allow you to shop the sales and get free two-day shipping.

What are the best deals on Prime Day?

In 2020, Prime shoppers saw deals like half-off Amazon Echo and other Amazon products, as well as discounts on Apple AirPods and popular home and kitchen tools like Shark vacuums and the Instant Pot. Although Amazon has not disclosed its lineup of sales yet, Amazon Prime members can likely expect similar deals on high-priced and popular items.

Check back with Shop TODAY for the best Prime Day deals once the event is live. If you’re still looking for more ways to save, below are some bestselling Amazon items that we can’t get enough of.

