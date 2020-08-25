Hundreds of TODAY readers have purchased this celebrity-promoted face mask

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Ever since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended the use of face masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, many brands have started making reusable masks in an effort to help meet the demand. While there are plenty of trendy and fun options available, only a handful of the companies who make them give back to those in need.

Ever since the demand started to increase in March 2020, we noticed that hundreds of Shop TODAY readers have purchased Vistaprint face masks. Whether you're looking for a breathable face covering or a great option for kids, the brand's colorful masks are consistent bestsellers. The fun prints are certainly one of the main draws, but people also seem to be loving that the brand uses a portion of sales to help support communities impacted by the pandemic.

In fact, the masks have become so popular that Vistaprint says it sells one every seven seconds — and actress Kristen Bell recently partnered with the brand for a paid sponsored Instagram post featuring one of its masks.

The actress took to Instagram on Aug. 18 to announce her participation in the brand's first-ever "Masks by Me" contest, which encourages kids to design a mask they'll actually be excited to wear.

"Even though time is no longer time, I’m still shocked by how quickly summer has gone by. Going back to school looks a bit different this year, but wearing a mask is a simple thing we can do to help each other as we navigate the school season," Bell wrote in her caption.

Bell wore the brand's vibrant Bouquet Blue design for the sponsored post.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

All of Vistaprint's masks are designed to be machine-washable, lightweight, breathable and made with materials that wick away moisture and sweat. The brand's face masks also include an optional filter pocket if you want to include an extra layer of protection.

Coinciding with the "Mask by Me" challenge, Vistaprint will also be donating 25,000 masks to the Kids in Need Foundation.

“We’re partnering with the Kids in Need Foundation to help the teachers and students who need it most," Erin Shea, North America market director at Vistaprint, told Shop TODAY. "Back to school is such a quintessential time and masks have become an integral addition to all our back-to-school wardrobes — parents, teachers and students alike. For many, it's not just a mask. It's an opportunity to rejoin their classmates and get back some sense of normalcy while keeping each other safe.”

Shea shared that Vistaprint has been a partner of small businesses and the communities that support them for more than 20 years.

"At the start of the pandemic, we realized that high-quality masks would play a major role," Shea said. "Because of Vistaprint’s mass customization background and global reach, we were uniquely positioned to provide a solution."

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!