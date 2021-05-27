Kate Middleton's go-to sneakers are perfect for summer

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

No matter the season, the Duchess of Cambridge always knows exactly how to style her outfits to perfection. The former Kate Middleton has been spotted several times over the years in everything from fashionable sneakers to designer riding boots.

Most recently, she proved how versatile white sneakers can be when she stepped out in a pair of Veja Esplars. She was seen rocking the pair with a polished ensemble including a nautical striped sweater, blazer and jeans during a visit to the University of St. Andrews in Scotland with Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge wears Veja Esplars on May 26, 2021. Chris Jackson / Staff / Getty Images

The French footwear brand behind the popular sneaker is known for its sustainably-sourced leather and transparent production process, which utilizes "preferred" materials that reduce environmental impact, according to the website.

But the classic kicks are not the only summer shoe staple she has stepped out in recently. During the final day of Prince William and her tour of Scotland, the Duchess donned another seasonal favorite — the Superga 2750 Cotu — which she has been sporting since 2016. This time she went with a sporty look, pairing them with a cuffed black trouser and sweater while she hit the tennis court.

The Duchess of Cambridge has shown these fashionable staples can work for any style – and last for years (much like her boots she has owned for nearly two decades). But she's not the only one who has been seen in the casual, crisp shoe. Celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have also worn the trendy look on multiple occasions.

And with good reason as white shoes tend to be the star look of the summer for their endless versatility. Below, we've rounded up some of the best options to add the trendy style to your summer shoe wardrobe.

The Veja sneakers feature a cushioned footbed and durable rubber sole that makes them comfortable enough for long wear, no matter that the day brings. The subtle metallic "V" logo adds a pop of pink color to the shoe, making them stand out amongst other all-white sneakers. Though, if you do love color, they are available in other options, and even two variations of the all-white look.

The sneaker made by Italian brand Superga is crafted with a cotton canvas upper and a cushioned footbed accompanied by a small platform sole. They're available in several different colors, including navy, grey and other neutrals that pair well with anything from jeans to dresses.

If you’re looking for a true classic, there’s no better option than Converse. The popular brand has been around since 1908, with the low-top becoming a staple sneaker when it debuted in the ‘50s. Though there are tons of colors to choose from, the white ones stand out as a summer must-have.

For a sportier look, Adidas has a polished version of its iconic shoe. The perforated stripes are subtle, but add dimension to the otherwise bright white choice. And it uses high-performance recycled materials.

For a throwback look perfect for the days of nostalgic fashion, this retro shoe with a platform-sole is a great choice. Plus, it features a SoftFoam+ cushioned footbed to keep you comfortable throughout the day.

