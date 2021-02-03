'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams shares her Valentine's Day gift picks under $50

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Tayshia Adams won viewer's hearts after she took over as "Bachelorette" on the show's most recent season. But when it came to her own, her journey to find love ended with contestant Zac Clark getting down on one knee during the show's December finale (ICYMI, she said yes!). Now, the couple is gearing up for their first Valentine's Day together, and we can't help but wonder how they're planning to celebrate.

Thankfully, in a recent interview with E! News, Adams revealed the presents that she would love to gift (and receive) this year. Of course, she knows that Valentine's Day isn't just about romance.

"I love Valentine's Day because it's a fun day to show not only your significant other some love, but also your girlfriends and close family that you're caring for and thinking of them," she said.

From cozy essentials to her "go-to candle," these are the most affordable picks on her list to inspire your Valentine's Day shopping.

Valentine's Day gifts under $50

You can never go wrong with gifting a candle, and this one comes in a variety of sizes and scents, from a large three-wick option to a smaller votive, and prices range from $17 to $68. The two-ounce candle is perfect for those looking for an affordable gift, since reviewers say it will last a while.

"The burn time is much longer than I had expected it to be and the aroma is just incredible," wrote one verified reviewer. "It lingers longer than any other candle I've ever owned and it really fills the room well."

Adams called it her "go-to" and said it was the scent she kept in her bedroom while filming "The Bachelorette." She said, "It leaves our apartment smelling fresh like a spa, and doubles as an easy gift for friends and family."

From silk face masks to pillowcases, the luxe material has made waves in the beauty world for its potential hair and skin benefits, and Adams is a fan. According to the brand, these ties are designed to be gentle on your hair, so they won't create creases or create tangles. Plus, scrunchies have made a major comeback, so these will definitely keep your loved one on-trend.

Socks are usually a safe bet for any man who's impossible to shop for. While you can buy plenty of fun pairs from this company, including "Friends"- and "Star Wars"-themed options, you can also sign your loved one up for a sock subscription, which starts at $19. Answer a quick questionnaire about their preferences and get suggestions on the best pairs to choose from, or you can select your own.

Since moving to New York City, Adams said she's become "an indoor slippers girl." And plenty of people would agree that social distancing has turned them into the same. That's why cozy slippers are a great gift to give your closest friends (or yourself) this year. These slippers have a soft faux fur lining and a memory foam footbed, for ultimate comfort.

