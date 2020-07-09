Show off your curves with a figure-flattering tummy control bathing suit

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Finding the perfect bathing suit isn't always easy. And if you're anything like me, then you probably dread the swimsuit shopping process. Summer is all about spending time in the pool, eating ice cream and enjoying the sun — the last thing you should be worried about is feeling self-conscious in your bathing suit.

Tummy control bathing suits are great because they're usually made of a special fabric that naturally tightens your waistline and gives you confidence no matter what you're doing.

Whether you're looking for a colorful one-piece or a fun and flirty two-piece, we've gathered some of the best flattering swimsuits on the market to make you feel your best all summer long.

This one-piece is an Amazon's No. 1 bestseller with over 450 five-star verified reviews. Many customers love this suit for its affordable price point and flattering qualities. It features an adjustable halter neckline and a ruched pattern in the torso to accentuate your curves and hide imperfections.

For a simple and flattering option, consider this popular Lands' End tummy-control one-piece swimsuit. It’s chlorine resistant and comes in a variety of different colors, including purple, teal and black.

You can't go wrong with this flattering black number from Miraclesuit. It features twist-front detailing to make your torso appear smaller and a tasteful V-neckline.

For a budget-friendly option, consider this fun halter one-piece swimsuit from Amazon. The plunging neckline allows you to show a little skin without going over the top and it comes in over 20 different patterns and colors — like this green banana leaf design.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

If you're in the market for a flattering two-piece, consider this flouncy set from Amazon. The top is flowy with a racerback design and the ruched bikini bottoms have a slimming effect to show off your beautiful curves. It has over 1,700 verified reviews and comes in 13 different designs and colors.

If you're looking for tummy control but don't want something fitted, you'll love this option from Miraclesuit. The built-in control fabric smoothes and shapes your figure while the draped front adds some versatility. It can be tied at the side or worn long to accentuate or hide your curves.

For a pop of color, consider this bathing suit made by Figleaves. The strapless piece promises clean tan lines and the vivid mix of floral with cool crochet trimming will add style to any beach day.

If you can't resist animal prints, you'll totally love wearing this one-shoulder, tummy control leopard print one-piece. The one-strap fit is embellished with an oversized gold bamboo looking ring that will flatter your shoulders and the suit is made with a special material to get the perfect fit for any body shape.

This Lands' End strapless bandeau one-piece would look great on anyone! It's made with a smoothing fabric to give a sleek silhouette and comes in three different patterns including a blue tile pattern, black floral and a blue floral design.

Show off your curves with this slimming Miraclesuit suit that includes a chic wrap and sheer insets to accent your shape and provide streamlined control with an hourglass waist.

The SummerSalt Sidestroke bathing suit is a bestseller and extremely well-loved with over 1,800 reviews on its website. Despite not having cups or padding, it offers full support and is great for any breast size and it comes in over 10 different colors.

For those looking for the perfect swim dress, consider this purple partnered, bestselling option from Swimsuits For All. It includes a flattering sweetheart neckline and a built-in underwire bra with removable soft cups, plus adjustable straps and power mesh tummy control front lining.

If you love paisley designs, you won't be able to resist this keyhole high-neck one-piece from Lands' End. The fabric is smoothing but also UPF 50 protective and recommended by The Skin Cancer Foundation. If paisley isn't your thing, it's also available in four other patterns and colors.

This simple but chic suit from Figleaves features padded cups and a deep neckline that highlight the décolletage. Further enhance your figure with the medium tummy control, thanks to the power mesh lining and the ruching under the bust.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!