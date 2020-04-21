Teri Hatcher's quarantine skin care routine includes this anti-aging mask

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

From Hilary Duff to Halle Berry, several celebrities who are social distancing are also giving us a peek at their daily routines and at-home lives. Teri Hatcher is one of the latest celebrities to join the list, as she recently revealed her go-to self-care routine in a video for Marie Claire's "Masked and Answered" series.

Like most of us, celebrities are treat themselves to self-care with their favorite skin care and beauty products. They're also looking for new ways to maintain their beauty routines from the comfort of home. Hatcher previously revealed that she's been touching up her own gray roots with the Madison Reed hair color kits, and it looks like she's also found a new skin care product to add to her regimen.

She starts the video by trying out the Clarins Super Restorative Instant Lift Serum Mask, which is designed to fit over the entire face and neck.

"It's for 'super restorative instant lift' — who can't use an instant lift? Especially now," Hatcher says before applying the mask.

The unique mask is large enough to cover the entirety of your face, as well as the front and back of the neck. It's soaked in a serum made with oat extracts formulated to lift and smooth skin, shea butter to soften and moisturize, and harungana extract to plump fine lines and wrinkles.