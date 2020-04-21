Teri Hatcher's quarantine skin care routine includes this anti-aging mask

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
From Hilary Duff to Halle Berry, several celebrities who are social distancing are also giving us a peek at their daily routines and at-home lives. Teri Hatcher is one of the latest celebrities to join the list, as she recently revealed her go-to self-care routine in a video for Marie Claire's "Masked and Answered" series.
Like most of us, celebrities are treat themselves to self-care with their favorite skin care and beauty products. They're also looking for new ways to maintain their beauty routines from the comfort of home. Hatcher previously revealed that she's been touching up her own gray roots with the Madison Reed hair color kits, and it looks like she's also found a new skin care product to add to her regimen.
She starts the video by trying out the Clarins Super Restorative Instant Lift Serum Mask, which is designed to fit over the entire face and neck.
"It's for 'super restorative instant lift' — who can't use an instant lift? Especially now," Hatcher says before applying the mask.
The unique mask is large enough to cover the entirety of your face, as well as the front and back of the neck. It's soaked in a serum made with oat extracts formulated to lift and smooth skin, shea butter to soften and moisturize, and harungana extract to plump fine lines and wrinkles.
Clarins Super Restorative Instant Lift Serum Mask
"It feels really moist. It feels good, it doesn't feel sticky," Hatcher said after taking off the mask and checking out the results.
Shoppers seem to agree. This product has a plethora of rave reviews, with many calling out its generous size and impressive firming abilities.
"This mask covers every inch of your face including the front and back of your neck," one Ulta reviewer wrote. "The serum absorbed well and my skin did feel firmer."
Hatcher then went on to describe her typical daily skin care routine in the same video.
She starts with the Orveda Healing Sap, which the brand describes as a mix between a toner and a serum with rejuvenating properties. Hatcher then reaches for some sun protection with either the Elta MD UV Elements Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 44 or Skinceuticals Fusion UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 50, which she says both provide her a healthy glow. Next, she applies Natura Bisse The Sheer Eye under her eyes for a bit of coverage before applying a coat of Pixi by Petra's Lash Lift Mascara for the final touch.
If you're looking for even more at-home self-care inspiration, check out Hatcher's full hair routine below.
