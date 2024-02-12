Target’s Presidents Day sale starts soon — shop early deals up to 60% off

Presidents Day Weekend is right around the corner and the Shop TODAY team is celebrating the holiday just as our Founding Fathers would have wanted — by finding the very best deals retailers have to offer, of course. This week, we're eyeing major deals on furniture, tech and fashion at Target — from name brands like Apple and Levi's to the retailer's own in-house labels such as A New Day.

Ahead of the official sale this holiday weekend, we've rounded up the best early deals you can shop online now. From up to 60% off select furniture picks to wardrobe staples that start at just $13, shoppers can already score big savings.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite early Presidents Day deals from Target, and be sure to check back for updates on this sale.

Furniture deals | Fashion and beauty deals | Home and kitchen deals | Tech deals

Target early Presidents Day furniture deals

Two-tiered coffee tables are great when you're aiming to save on space, and we think they look pretty cute, too! The glass top on this Costway pick is not only ideal for displaying your favorite decor trinkets, but it also creates an open, airy feeling in any room. And with the wooden lower level, the table is a versatile neutral. At 60% off, it's a can't-miss deal.

Finding the right bar stools at an affordable price point can be tough, but this set of two by Christopher Knight Home checks all of our boxes: Neutral, chic and just the right height! The brand also says they're designed for comfort thanks to the foot rails.

A functional desk is a necessity when working from home, which is exactly why this L-shaped option caught our attention. With sturdy construction and an open hutch, the corner-friendly option doubles as a day-to-day work surface and a practical storage spot. And at more than 60% off, it’s a deal that’s hard to pass up!

Adding a fresh accent chair is a simple and effective way to elevate any space, and this Threshold one is no exception. Available in a cream boucle with brass legs, it’s equal parts fun and functional, as the brand says it provides a comfortable seating experience. At 40% off, sign us up!

Area rugs are known to be pricey, which is why we're eyeing this 58%-off pick from Nuloom. The discounted 8x10 option is sure to spruce up any office, bedroom or living area, and the cream and grey print is elegant yet easy for every day.

Furnishing a home is an expensive job, so when major deals roll around they’re always worth sharing. Our latest find? This convertible sectional by Costway, which is currently 56% off! The ottoman can be attached on either side to create a sectional look, and the cushions and pillows feature fasteners to fix them in place. Plus, it’s perfect for living room wear and tear, as it’s upholstered in a soft toweling fabric that the brand calls durable and breathable, as well as fade- and scratch-resistant.

Target early Presidents Day fashion and beauty deals

Wrap style tops are known to be super flattering, so we’re thrilled about this under-$13 option! Available in red and baby pink, it’ll be easy to style with jeans, shorts or a skirt for warm spring and summer days ahead.

We’re always eyeing what’s new and exciting in athleisure, and these All in Motion biker shorts are an affordable yet on-trend pick. Since brown is such a popular color in fashion this year, we love this espresso shade that will easily take you from the gym to the street.

Regardless of the season, you can’t go wrong with a pair of cozy slippers and this bootie-style pair by RockDove is currently 60% off! According to the brand, the faux fur lining maintains warmth while keeping moisture at bay. And if you find yourself wearing your slippers outside for quick errands, these have rubber soles for anti-slip traction. Better yet, they’re machine washable!

No matter your personal style, a classic pair of canvas sneakers is an easy staple. These by Levi’s are available in white, black and navy, and at 60% off you can’t beat the price tag!

Belt bags work double duty: They’re a cute accessory, plus they hold everything you need, hands-free! This option can take you on a bike ride, a grocery run or even a concert, all while keeping your precious cargo safe. Better yet, it sizes up to 5 XL, ensuring that everyone can get on board with this stylish and practical trend.

A button down is a great extra layer for upcoming spring days, especially with country styles being a predicted trend for 2024. This Universal Thread shirt comes in a cozy flannel that’s easy to style with denim during transitional weather.

Puffers are a winter essential, but we don't always want to compromise on style to stay warm. Luckily, this vegan leather option by Sebby fits the bill on both fronts. Both the chocolate brown color and boxy cut are on-trend, while the taffeta lining will keep you cozy.

At Shop TODAY we love an all-in-one product, so this Sutra Beauty blowout brush is right up our alley. Combining the air flow of a blow dryer with the benefits of a round brush, it's ideal for anyone striving to get a salon-worthy blowout without the professional price tag. According to the brand, infrared technology delivers gentle wavelengths that help dry hair from the inside out to prevent over-styling, and the ceramic barrel is said to ensure an even heat transfer that supports silky, shiny locks.

Target early Presidents Day home and kitchen deals

A throw that strikes the right balance between cozy and cute is on all of our decor wish lists, and this 40%-off Threshold pick fits the bill! With an ombre design it will pop on your favorite chair, couch or ottoman. It's machine washable, too!

We're big brunch fans, so we think these juice glasses would make the cutest addition to any table! The sweet bee design feels seasonal for spring, and knowing that they're made from recycled glass is the cherry on top.

A beautiful set of wine glasses elevates any evening and this JoyJolt set doesn’t disappoint. The angular style puts a contemporary twist on a classic, and despite being made of crystal, they’re dishwasher safe. The champagne and red wine sets are on sale, too!

Since most of us start our mornings with a cozy caffeinated brew, a coffee maker is a home essential. This single serve Keurig is a smart choice for those who live alone, not only for it’s one-mug pour, but because it’s only five inches wide!

Air fryers are popular for a reason: They’re fast, easy to use and provide a healthier route to crispy food. Right now, this Cuisinart option is nearly 50% off! It bakes, broils and toasts, so if you’re in the market for an air fryer, this one is a solid choice.

As professional chefs tell us, a set of kitchen knives is one of the most important purchases you can make as a home cook. If you’ve been on the lookout for your own, this 15-piece Henckels set, discounted at nearly 60% off, is a no brainer! It includes an eight-inch chef’s knife, four-inch paring knife, five-inch serrated utility knife, kitchen shears and a sharpening steel, all stored in a hardwood block with six steak knives.

Target early Presidents Day tech dealsApple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case

Yes, AirPods are ubiquitous these days, but we totally understand why: They're compact, possess great sound quality and they actually stay in your ears (unlike lots of other ear bud options). Plus, you can't go wrong with a charging case that delivers 24 hours of battery life.

Whether you're looking to quiet external noise while working or just want to have top-quality audio, these Bose over-ear headphones are a top-notch pick. The brand says they boast plush earcups for comfort, in addition to providing up to 22 hours of wireless listening after only two and a half hours of charging. Snag them while they're 39% off!

We all know tech is a hefty investment, so getting your hands on a $100 discount makes for a note-worthy deal in our books! This 10th generation iPad is available in four colors and is more versatile than ever. With both wide front and back cameras, as well as ultrafast wifi connectivity, it will meet your daily needs and then some.