Make it the best Sweet 16 ever with these unique birthday gifts

Turning 16 is a momentous birthday for many teenagers. To show your appreciation, you may be searching for that extra sweet gift to help celebrate their special day.

Teens can be tough to shop for. Sometimes it feels like they already have everything, and it often takes a lot to impress them. However, we found several gifts for both boys and girls that they're bound to appreciate for years to come.

From chic necklaces for her to T-shirts for him, take a look below to find that perfect gift to surprise your loved one with.

To shop this gift guide by category, simply click on each link below:

Gifts for 16-year-old boys

Fashion and Bluetooth combine with this beanie hat that any music buff is bound to enjoy. This beanie has both volume control and surround speakers to help provide comfort and warmth as you enjoy your music.

If your teen is always playing video games, he may laugh at this gift. The gray shirt is made of a cotton and polyester blend and features the saying, "I paused my game to be here."

This headset could be the perfect gift for any gamer or tech-savvy loved one. It features a noise-isolating microphone and padded ears to add comfort. It's also currently the No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's Xbox One headsets, and is compatible with PlayStation 4, PC, laptops and more.

Make being on your phone more interactive with this fun scavenger hunt that will get the whole family involved. For three players or more, this game aims to see who the fastest and funniest of the group is.

This comic book kit will help get their creative juices flowing. Your teen can design an entire comic book by following along with the included guides. Once the book is complete, your teen can mail it with the prepaid envelope and it will be professionally bound and sent back.

For the new drivers, personalize their car keys with a custom leather keychain. You can add their favorite photo and a personalized message for them to have wherever they are.

For those lazy Sundays, gift your 16-year-old with a custom blanket to help them get cozy. You can order the original design or create your own — just describe what you want and the shop owner will send a mockup to you!

If your teen is always leaving their headphones around, it might be time to gift them with a custom headphone stand. Choose from 19 colors ranging from blue, black, gold and more. To make it even more special, you can also choose to have their name engraved for an added cost.

This fun basketball mug definitely adds new meaning to the phrase "playing with your food."

Put their knowledge to the test with these handmade brain teasers. The objective is to get the ball to escape, but they'll have to move through tiers, corridors, gears and more.

For those who enjoy the outdoors, consider gifting them a durable hammock. Made of parachute nylon, this hammock is designed to be both sturdy and comfortable. Tree straps and carabiners are included to help make installation a breeze.

This modern notebook does more than just hold notes and drawings. Using AI technology, this smart notebook can automatically upload everything to Google Drive, iCloud and more. When all 80 pages have been used up, just pop it in the microwave and the pages will be blank again.

If your loved one is always playing their guitar, they may love this DIY guitar pick maker. The stainless steel blade was made to cut through thin pieces of plastic and comes with four different patterns for up to 20 guitar picks. You can even hold up to 10 guitar picks with the included leather holder.

Make this year's birthday a spicy one by surprising him with his very own hot sauce kit. Featuring a variety of peppers and spices, the kit provides everything you need to make your own blend of up to seven hot sauces.

Add some personalization to your loved one's car keys with a customizable key ring. Each unique charm is made out of Tibetan silver and features an optional 2020 charm, smiling car and their initial.

Gifts for 16-year-old girls

Every birth month has its own special flower, and she can show off hers with this handmade delicate necklace. Made of sterling silver and silver-plated pewter, each necklace is designed with dried flowers sourced from around the world.

Add a touch of green to their room with this bedside vase that also acts as a smartphone holder. Handmade from glazed stoneware, this vase can hold fresh-cut flowers or even dried ones all while charging your smartphone.

Personalize your loved one's gift with a poster that showcases all of the unique events that took place the year she was born. Add in their name, a special message and choose your own photo of them to display.

Keep all their personal belongings organized and stored in this handy personalized ID holder. You can choose from a variety of font colors when adding their name to the floral design.

We all love to pamper ourselves, so why not give the gift of self-care? This face mask set features a variety of sheet masks that will help provide nutrients and leave skin glowing.

This brush set is sure to make any makeup lover excited. Each brush was made from vegan-friendly materials and can be used with wet or dry products. It also comes with a travel case to help make it easier to carry with you.

For the makeup guru in your life, surprise them with a makeup mirror that's designed to provide glare-free lighting. Choose from four light settings including day, evening, home and office to help simulate what your completed look will appear under a variety of lighting conditions.

Bring some sparkle to your loved one's bedroom with these string lights that can clip to photos. They can take a look at some of their favorite memories under the LED lights.

Inspire your loved one wherever they are with this personalized bracelet. Choose from a variety of different inspirational quotes to have engraved onto the cuff.

For a tasty treat, make kitchen time more interactive with this DIY mochi ice cream kit. The set makes up to 32 delicious pieces and includes everything you need to complete your mochi ice cream.

Help them relive some of their favorite travel memories with this diary. Made with plastic sleeves to help store tickets, brochures and photos, this keepsake will surely help them keep track of all their fun adventures.

For the days when they just want to lounge around, gift them with a pair of comfortable leggings. Available in 16 colors, these leggings are also currently the bestselling yoga pants on Amazon.

Whether it's a special note or their favorite quote, have it engraved on a custom keychain. Let it bring a smile to their face no matter where they are. You can even choose between a gold, silver or rose gold color.

