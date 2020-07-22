While the ruffled sleeves, chic polka dots and colorblocking make this a trendy swimsuit, the one-piece is also made with 78% recycled material, has a built-in cup for support and a full coverage bottom.

The suit is only one of the brand's many size-inclusive pieces. In addition to swimwear, Summersalt offers loungewear, sleepwear, basics and more. Each style is designed based on the measurements of over 10,000 women.

The Ruffle Oasis is a timeless piece you'll wear for many summers to come, but if you want to get the look for less, we have you covered. Shop TODAY found some colorblock and polka dot print alternatives that will have you feeling confident and stylish.

Flattering one-piece swimsuits

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This bold colorblock swimsuit is finished with a bow at the waist. The Amazon bestseller is made with a stretchy nylon material and shoppers say that it fits like a glove.

This v-neck bathing suit has a high waistline and a modest back — plus, the wide straps offer extra support. According to the brand, the fabric has UPF sun protection, which is an added plus when you can't get a break from the rays.

Feel fabulous while hitting the beach in this colorblock one-piece from Lively. It's made with a comfortable blend of nylon and spandex, has a low-cut back and adjustable straps for a no-slip fit.

Take your style to the 1950s with this tummy-control suit from Figleaves. The retro-inspired polka dot print suit has a tie belt at the waist and deep v-neck to flatter any shape.

Available in 37 colors and patterns, this trendy swimsuit is bound to become a summer style staple. It features a colorblock print, one-shoulder design and a cutout at the waist.

This ruffled style combines classic black and white polka dots and colorblocking. The one-shoulder design gives it a unique and modern twist that can double as a top when you pair it with shorts or a skirt.

Add some edge to a classic look with this front cutout one-piece swimsuit. It's part of the "responsible edit" from Asos, which means it's made from eco-friendly recycled polyester.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter