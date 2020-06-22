Serena Williams revealed the waterproof eyeliner she wears on the tennis court

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Serena Williams has long been a style icon both on and off the court, from the bright romper she donned at the 2019 Australian Open to the regal at-home costumes she rocks with her daughter. The tennis superstar also manages to show off flawless beauty looks no matter the occasion, and she recently let the world in on some of her makeup secrets in a recent interview with The Strategist.

In her list of products she can't live without, she revealed that she swears by a surprisingly affordable favorite — a waterproof eyeliner that only costs $7.

Even better, it’s one of our favorites too! The Milani Stay Put Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil recently took home a People and TODAY Beauty Award in November 2019 as a must-have drugstore find for eye makeup.

According to Williams, the eyeliner's smudge-proof formula is reliable enough to hold up on the tennis court.

“I can wear this when I play tennis, and that’s why I love it so much,” Williams told The Strategist. “Other waterproof brands have just not been as reliable.”