Serena Williams revealed the waterproof eyeliner she wears on the tennis court

Serena Williams has long been a style icon both on and off the court, from the bright romper she donned at the 2019 Australian Open to the regal at-home costumes she rocks with her daughter. The tennis superstar also manages to show off flawless beauty looks no matter the occasion, and she recently let the world in on some of her makeup secrets in a recent interview with The Strategist.
In her list of products she can't live without, she revealed that she swears by a surprisingly affordable favorite — a waterproof eyeliner that only costs $7.
Even better, it’s one of our favorites too! The Milani Stay Put Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil recently took home a People and TODAY Beauty Award in November 2019 as a must-have drugstore find for eye makeup.
According to Williams, the eyeliner's smudge-proof formula is reliable enough to hold up on the tennis court.
“I can wear this when I play tennis, and that’s why I love it so much,” Williams told The Strategist. “Other waterproof brands have just not been as reliable.”
Milani Stay Put Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil
The gel formula is meant to be strongly pigmented and applies smoothly to ensure all-day wear that can stand up to smudges. Williams prefers the "Linked On Black" shade, but the liner is also available in a few other bold colors.
Williams also shared her go-to foundation that helps her speed through her makeup routine when she's in a hurry.
Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick
“I do my makeup really fast every morning because I’m always in a rush,” Williams told The Strategist.
This Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick is available in 29 different shades, and you can even use Sephora’s Shade Finder in order to find the color that will work best for you. After moisturizing, the foundation can be applied all over the face and blended for full coverage on a range of skin types. The formula is even sweat- and humidity-resistant, so it might be a perfect pick during the heat of the summer months.
Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick
Williams also gushed that she uses this Pat McGrath lipstick in the shade "Forbidden Love" when she wants to “feel done up,” but noted that since it is versatile, she can also use it as an alternative to blush.
The creamy formula is available in 35 different shades and is crafted to hydrate the lips whilst delivering rich, long-lasting color.
The lipstick applies matte and is even so lightweight that Williams says at times she forgets she is wearing it “because of how natural it feels.”
