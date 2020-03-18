Having a well-organized fridge sounds mundane, but it actually has major impacts on how much you spend on groceries, how much of your food goes to waste, and even how easy or difficult it is to decide what to cook and eat.

When items in your fridge are thrown in with no organization and you can’t easily see and access everything, it’s easier to forget what’s in there and for how long. As a result, you could end up with good food spoiling and going to waste (and cleaning rotten food out of the fridge is no one’s favorite chore), money being spent on duplicates of food items you already have, or space running out because it's not being utilized well. And as far as freezers go, they can also easily become a black hole of items that get forgotten about for months or even years at a time.

What's more, fridge organization can make an especially big difference for folks with disabilities and various types of neurodivergence, as well as people with busy lives. If someone can’t stand for a long time, has ADHD or dementia, or has small children to chase after, it can be much more difficult for them to have to search through the fridge just to figure out what they have.

We’re here to help you keep your fridge and freezer organized without it becoming another time-consuming chore to add to your list. Here are some tips that can make your life easier:

Using see-through containers and compartments so you know what's inside and in what condition.

Learning how to store your produce items optimally so they last much longer.

Checking expiration dates once in a while (but note that the "sell by" date is less of a concern, unless it's a meat, dairy or egg food item).

Designating a "home" for each type of food you typically have in your fridge.

Using fridge organizers to make it easier for items to stay organized over time.

Below, find out life-saving tools, hacks and tips to make the most of your refrigerator and freezer space. Keep scrolling or use the links below to jump to a category.

For all-purpose fridge and freezer storage

WHAT WE LOVE: Microwave, freezer- and dishwasher-safe, color-coded

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Silicone bags can stain easily and be tricky to clean

Silicone bags are a fantastic fridge and freezer storage option because they’re eco-friendly and reusable, as well as nontoxic, durable, heat-safe and easy to see into. "[They're] a more eco-friendly approach to Ziplocs and work great for storing snacks, sandwiches, cut-up fruit and veggies,” says Claudia Sidoti, head chef and recipe developer at meal delivery service HelloFresh.

One common downside, though, is that they’re often very difficult to seal, which could lead to leaking and quicker spoilage.

This particular set, on the other hand, closes with zipper tops that actually create a seal that’s even airtight enough for storing liquids, which helps minimize cleanup. They also stand up on their own, which makes them easier to fill and store neatly. The set includes one 6-cup, two 4-cup and one 2-cup bags.

RUNNER-UP: If you'd rather not have to deal with a sliding rod closure, we also highly recommend Stasher's reusable storage bags, which are heat-, dishwasher- and freezer-safe, as well. They come in a variety of sizes and colors.

For keeping fridge odors at bay

WHAT WE LOVE: Can also be used in cars, closets, gym bags, etc.

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Takes up fridge space

A lot of folks keep a carton of baking soda in their refrigerators to keep odors at bay, but activated charcoal is much more effective because it works with a wider range of chemical compounds.

This activated bamboo charcoal bag (which comes in two sizes) works beautifully to filter unwanted smells and keep excess moisture at bay. If you need to reactivate them, the brand says to put them under sunlight for an hour every month. These are said to last up to two years.

RUNNER-UP: If you're looking to buy a handful for a reasonable price, you can't beat this eight-pack by the Wonderful Store in terms of value.

For organizing and optimizing your fridge space

WHAT WE LOVE: Lightweight, helps items stay organized long-term

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Beverage mat indents don’t fit standard-sized bottles or cans (but still work), expensive

I used this set to organize my partner’s fridge and freezer, and it made a night-and-day difference. The different components required minimal setup and were very effective in making better use of space. Using a full fridge organizer set has helped us keep our items organized in the long-term so that we’re not constantly having to reorganize the fridge.

The set includes 13 products total: one small storage bin, two large storage bins, one egg bin with removable tray, one small tray, one mini tray, shelf risers, and one beverage mat. If you don’t need all the items in the set, you can get individual pieces à la carte.

We also like that OXO's design team also gathered feedback from home testers and accounted for family size, the types of fridges they had, and whether they lived in urban or rural settings. Read more about their planning and testing process here.

For when you're missing lids or want to use bowls for food storage

WHAT WE LOVE: Fits most container shapes and sizes, convenient for minimizing waste

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Can rip if stretched too thin

These reusable silicone stretch lids are incredibly convenient because they serve as airtight covers for mixing bowls, cooking pots and containers whose lids have been lost; they can also help you store that leftover half an onion or half a watermelon that you don’t have a container for.

This reduces the need for wasteful plastic wrap and foil, takes minimal effort, and makes it easy to see what leftover items are in the fridge. As always, silicone is nontoxic, freezer-safe and heat-safe.

For making sure you use those little jars and sauces

WHAT WE LOVE: Good size for most fridges

SOMETHING TO NOTE: May block access to any items behind it

Having a lazy Susan in your fridge allows you to access jars and smaller items without them getting pushed to the back and forgotten about.

It’s small and space-efficient enough for a fridge, and the non-slip surface and rimmed edge keep items from falling off. This also helps with keeping an eye on expiration dates.

For keeping all your frozen food bags organized

WHAT WE LOVE: Quick, easy setup, adjustable dividers

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Can be tricky to fit into an already-packed fridge or freezer

Our writers rave about this organizer bin, which has adjustable dividers that are particularly helpful for storing bagged items in a space-efficient way. When you throw bagged items into the freezer haphazardly, you tend to forget they’re in there and buy duplicates.

After getting the bin for her parents’ freezer, ShopTODAY writer Cailey Rizzo reported, “YouCopia touts that the product’s transparent walls make it easy to see both what’s inside the bin and everything else around it — and I'd have to agree. It was clear what went where and, thanks to the slanted sides of the bin, it was even easier to pull items out.”

For secure bottle storage that frees up fridge space

WHAT WE LOVE: Easy to install but still very secure

SOMETHING TO NOTE: May not work for all fridge setups

If your fridge is full of bottled drinks and you have a lot of extra space on the top-shelf level, these magnetic strips suspend your bottles from the fridge’s ceiling to maximize space-efficiency. They look a little precarious, but are actually very secure: These strips are made from high-grade neodynium magnets (the strongest magnets in the world) and super heavy-duty 3M adhesives.

Reviewers love not only how safe this keeps their bottles, but also how much fridge space it frees up for other items. And if you're ever dissatisfied, Uncommon Goods' Forever Return Policy applies!

For adding extra layers of storage in your fridge

WHAT WE LOVE: Inexpensive, creates a second storage layer

SOMETHING TO NOTE: May be too big for certain fridge setups (smaller sizes are available)

Although initially intended for dry storage, this shelf is perfect for fridge organization because it creates multiple tiers of storage to maximize space-efficiency.

It’s sturdy but lightweight and made from vinyl-coated wire that’s easy to clean if anything spills. This shelf also works beautifully in most freezers.

For safely storing eggs without sacrificing fridge space

WHAT WE LOVE: Space-efficient design, inexpensive

SOMETHING TO NOTE: May not be worth the space if you don’t eat eggs frequently or only have a few on hand at a time

If you eat eggs, this container can keep them from getting crushed in the fridge and show you how many you have left at any given time.

While egg cartons can be flimsy, this container creates a shelf that other items can be stacked on top of, and the eggs slide out drawer-style so you don’t have to take any stacked items off the top every time you need to get your eggs out.

For a low-fuss, no-mess way to keep track of everything in your fridge

WHAT WE LOVE: Rinse off easily in the sink or dishwasher

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Labels can be hard to keep up with for containers that are used often

Even though clear containers are ideal for fridge organization because you can see what’s inside, we don’t recommend throwing away what you already have. These labels are fantastic for cans, containers and storage bags so that you can know what’s inside without having to open them up.

They’re also perfect for keeping track of expiration dates and whose food is whose. The best thing about them is that since they’re dissolvable, they don’t leave any sticky residue that needs to be scrubbed off.

Size and shape

In general, rectangular shapes allow you to get the most out of your fridge space, but some round items like lazy Susans can be useful too. Depending on the size and setup of your fridge, you may be able to accommodate more or fewer organizing tools, so take a look at what you’re working with before purchasing anything.

Your fridge may come with a lot of compartments, shelves and drawers to begin with, or it may have a more empty setup that needs more organizational tools in order to make good use of the space. Many items like containers and compartments come in an array of sizes, and many pull-out drawers can be adjusted to the dimensions of your fridge or freezer.

Versatility and multifunctionality

Certain items like beverage mats and egg holders only serve one function (although some egg holders allow you to remove the egg-shaped bottom later and use them as a regular bin), whereas other types of storage and organization tools can be used in multiple ways. That being said, if a single-purpose item serves a purpose that you need, it can still be very worthwhile.

Your budget

Some organizer items can be surprisingly expensive, and if those are out of your budget, thrift stores and even office supply stores can be great places to find organizers, containers, dividers, etc. affordably.

If an item is going to come into close contact with food (particularly in heat-sensitive situations like microwaving or freezing), it can be really worthwhile to check that its materials don’t contain BPA, other harmful bisphenols like BPS or BPF, phthalates, or PFOAs.

That being said, items like shelves, drawers and bins often have more indirect contact with food items than food storage containers, so you don’t have to worry as much about chemical leaching with those items.

Durability

Some organizers are made of cheap plastic that can crack easily, particularly when holding the weight of heavy items. If you have young children or share a household with folks who have limited motor coordination, you may also want to prioritize items that are less likely to crack or shatter if dropped. In that case, materials like silicone, wire and stainless steel can be more suitable than glass or hard plastic.

Ease of cleaning

Because spills happen often, it can be a game-changer to choose items that can easily be taken out of the fridge or freezer and cleaned by hand or in the dishwasher. Items that are lightweight and made of easy-to-clean materials will cause you less of a headache when spills do happen.

Which fridge shelves and compartments should I store my food in?

Believe it or not, where in the fridge you store each product can play a role in how long it will last.

Condiments and less-perishable items. These should go on the door, since it’s the part of your fridge that gets the most exposure to warm air. Meat, seafood or eggs. These do best on the bottom shelf because that zone stays the coldest, and those items are the most at risk of spoilage. It’s also strategic because if there’s any leakage, the bottom shelf poses less risk of contamination than higher-up spots. To avoid cross-contamination, designate a spot on the bottom shelf that’s just for raw meat and seafood and nothing else. What to put on the upper shelves and fridge door. These shelves tend to maintain their temps very consistently, so they are a great place for leftovers (particularly because this is a place where they’re easier to see and harder to forget about), herbs, beverages and ready-to-eat foods like dips. Beverages that are pasteurized and acidic like orange juice can also do well on the door, but milk (whether dairy or non-dairy) should go on the shelf. What to put in crisper drawers. These should be dedicated to your fruits and veggies, and ideally you should separate them into a fruit drawer and a veggie drawer. (Berries are an exception, since they can also go on the upper shelves.) If you want to separate your organic produce from your non-organic produce — some people do this to avoid pesticide contamination, though it’s worth noting that those pieces of organic produce almost definitely came into contact with pesticide-treated products on its way to you — designate an organic-only produce drawer or container, or use a divider.

FAQs about fridge and freezer organization

What should not be stored in the fridge?

Some produce items actually don’t do as well when refrigerated, so they should be kept at room temperature until being cut. Those include melons, persimmons, bananas, apples, citrus fruits, peaches, apricots, nectarines, plums, mangoes, avocados, tomatoes, potatoes and sweet potatoes, eggplant, squash, onions, garlic and basil.

Other items that should be kept at room temperature are oils, honey, bread, coffee beans and vinegar-based hot sauces. Certain items like cucumbers can go either way.

Just make sure to store your bananas away from other produce (even hanging them on a hook right above other produce is okay), as they put off a lot of ethylene gas that causes other produce to ripen too quickly.

How can I make lettuce last longer?

“Moisture is the enemy of your greens,” says NBC senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen, so the best way to store lettuce is to store it is in a container or bag lined with paper towels to absorb any condensation. Ideally, that container or bag should then go in the crisper drawer.

If you choose to wash your lettuce before storing, you’ll want to run it through a salad spinner to remove the excess water that would otherwise cause it to wilt quickly.

Alternatively, these produce containers are amazing for storing lettuce because the venting allows for airflow and the design keeps moisture away from the greens.

"You can store things like berries, cherries and strawberries in vented plastic containers," said Chris Gunter, the former extension vegetable production specialist in horticultural science at North Carolina State University. "The key is [to] keep moisture in, but too much moisture can lead to breakdown of the produce with storage [of] rotting microorganisms. These are not usually harmful to people, but they break down the produce and make it inedible."

How we chose our top picks for fridge organization and food storage

I've worked as a professional chef for almost a decade, and between doing personal chef work for private clients, working in restaurant kitchens, catering retreats and developing recipes out of my own kitchen, I had to get very good at keeping all sorts of kitchen spaces well-organized. In particular, I became an expert in working with tiny kitchen spaces, limited budgets and imperatives to waste as little food as possible.

In picking out the most helpful tools for minimizing food waste and establishing systems for keeping fridges and freezers organized long-term, the Shop TODAY team sought out the insights of NBC senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen, ShopTODAY writer Cailey Rizzo, horticultural scientist Chris Gunter, food science professor Dr. Darin Detwiler and HelloFresh head chef Claudia Sidoti.