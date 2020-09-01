How to give your backyard a makeover, according to an interior designer

This broadcast segment was produced by TODAY for our sponsor Wayfair. TODAY editors worked independently to create this article and select the products featured without input from the brand. If you buy something directly through these links, SHOP Today may get a commission on the purchase.

Summer is winding down — but that doesn't mean you should head inside for the rest of the year. While the weather is still warm, you can make the most of your time outdoors by upgrading your backyard for family get-togethers, bonfires and more.

TODAY and our sponsor Wayfair welcomed Adair Curtis, interior designer and co-founder of J-S-N Studio, to help show us how to make some major upgrades to any outdoor space.

So whether you're giving the kids a break from their homework with a fun night of s'mores or relaxing after a long day, these essential pieces of outdoor décor are sure to make the experience memorable.

Outdoor essentials on TODAY

These Adirondack chairs are the perfect backyard addition for gathering with friends or lounging alone. They're crafted with solid wood and have a finish that resists moisture, decay and damage from the elements.

While the red may seem a bit out of your comfort zone, Curtis says that the bold tone is great for adding a pop of color to your space.

Stay warm on those cool evenings with this propane patio heater from Mira Monte. While the one featured on-air is out of stock, this similar option is certain to make your family or guests want to sit outside and take in the fresh air even after the sun goes down.

This pergola canopy is a must if you want to create an outdoor dining space. "It gives you the perfect amount of shade from the sun," Curtis said. "It also has these open passageways for air."

If you want to make the most of your area, Dylan Dryer mentions that you can use it as a work-from-home space for the kids outside.

It doesn't matter how high the temperatures rise — a lively fire pit is always welcome for a backyard get-together! This one features a round, concrete base and a spark screen for safety. It can also serve as a good décor piece when not in use.

When decorating your backyard, it's a good idea to space out light fixtures to make the area more inviting. These outdoor lanterns are a timeless piece that will keep your patio well-lit even after the sun goes down.

No one likes to hold onto their plates and drinks after they've finished dinner. Give your guests a place to set their things with a little help from this side table. It's lightweight, contemporary and water-resistant.

Curtis says now is actually the best time of the year to fire up the grill for a backyard barbecue. This propane gas option features over 700 square inches of cooking space to help you cook multiple dishes at once. It also has an easy-to-use control panel that takes the hassle out of grilling.

Dine, chat and play games outside while sitting at the Rosecliff Heights dining set. The modern style is matched with thick cushions, a glass tabletop and a durable frame.

Outdoor essentials to complete your space

Something as simple as a pillow can completely transform your space. This one says "gather here," which is bound to send a welcoming message to everyone at your backyard party!

This pillow is another great option if you're looking to spruce up your chairs. It has a simple design, meaning you can pair it with solid or patterned cushions with ease.

Don't be afraid to add some color to your home décor. This option comes in a fiery red and a neutral tan. Either way, it will definitely add dimension to any outdoor setup.

While the days may be hot, the temperature can certainly cool down in the evenings. Keep your guests comfortable with this throw from Gracie Oaks. It's lightweight and easy to clean if it gets left outside for the night.

Wrap yourself in this Eddie Bauer sherpa fleece throw and you'll want to hang out by the fire pit all evening. One side features soft fleece and the other side is covered in plush sherpa.

This cotton throw can double as a blanket and a décor piece. The knitted design will give your space a rustic vibe and thanks to the 100% cotton composition, it's going to keep you warm and cozy.

The Ebern Designs melamine mugs are great for outdoor use because they won't break if they fall on the ground. This set of six is perfect for any small socially distant get-together to celebrate the end of summer.

Add another welcoming touch to your patio with this wooden table tray. You can use it exclusively as a décor piece or as a refreshment station by setting up drinks and appetizers for your guests.

If your favorite flowers aren't in season, these faux ones should do the trick. They come in a rustic glass vase covered in rope, so it will add a stylish touch to any outdoor space.

Dress up your dining table with these placemats that are both versatile and practical. They're made with woven jute that will prevent moisture and condensation from getting all over your glass tabletop.

The Alcott Hill Baskett Dinner Plate Set comes with four plates that can fit the main dish and plenty of barbecue sides. Each one has a contrast of color on the rim that gives it some unique definition.

Top your main dinner plates with these petite ones for a professional-looking spread. This set is microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe and comes in four colors.

If you need a good ice-breaker, try playing some fun table games that will help you get to know your guests a bit better. Simply set out notecards with questions and keep this holder around so everyone can grab a pen.

Whether you use it for planning or want to treat your guests to a fun party favor, this notebook from Kate Spade is the perfect option. You can also make the gifts more personal by giving your guests one with their initial.

Available in 10 colors, this decorative bowl will add a touch of artisanal charm to any table. You can fill it with a floral arrangement, décor or food for your guests to sample.

Mason jars will give your space a cute DIY feel. These jars feature a top and a reusable straw for drinks!

These faux snake plants are ideal for indoor or outdoor entertaining. You can set them around the patio to give the space a natural feel, or at your front door for a unique entryway addition.

You can't have plates without a set of flatware! The Symple Stuff set will give your table a contemporary feel and the pieces are made with stainless steel that won't wear or tarnish.

You can set this tray on your side table by the fire pit and fill it with essentials for roasting s'mores. It features a solid wood base and polished metal handles.

Finish your backyard décor with this set of faux succulents. They'll give your entire patio an inviting feel that will have your guests wanting to stay for hours.

