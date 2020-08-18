Michelle Obama's V-O-T-E necklace is taking over social media

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

During the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Monday, former first lady Michelle Obama gave a speech that went viral for an unexpected reason. As soon as she began speaking, her eye-catching V-O-T-E necklace quickly started trending on Twitter and a sudden influx of searches made it a rising breakout term on Google Trends.

The New York Times fashion director Vanessa Friedman tweeted that the necklace is from By Chari, an independent, Black-owned jewelry business founded by Chari Cuthbert.

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Cuthbert revealed that Obama’s stylist reached out a few weeks prior to the convention — but that she wasn’t aware she’d be wearing it to such a high-profile event.

“There was a snippet from her DNC speech on CNN and my mom sent it to me,” Cuthbert told The Daily Beast. “I couldn't believe it. Out of respect, I didn’t post it or anything, because I didn’t want to take advantage.”

Cuthbert told the publication that she soon started receiving “a significant uptick in sales.”

The custom necklace is now available for purchase and offered in a variety of chain lengths in both small, large or even diamond-encrusted letters. It’s also available in 14K yellow gold, 14K rose gold or 14K white gold and will take up to three to four weeks for delivery.

For those looking for budget-friendly options, we rounded up five other great pieces that also spell out V-O-T-E.

Similar V-O-T-E necklaces

The Vote Necklace from Uncommon Goods celebrates women’s suffrage with a powerful and chic emblem of freedom. It commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment to the constitution and for every necklace bought, $5 goes to the League of Women Voters in NYC.

Stella and Bow partnered with the organization I am a voter for this chic design. The necklace comes in gold vermeil and the chain is 15 inches long with a 1.5-inch extender chain. For every $65 dollar necklace sold, the brand donates $30 to I am a voter.

Etsy shop HarperLeeJewelry also has a VOTE bar necklace available for purchase. It comes in both 18- and 20-inch chains and the emblem is made of pewter.

ShopMegsDesigns on Etsy created a VOTE Necklace on a USA pendant that's attached to an 18-inch chain (but can be customized with different sizes). It's made with lightweight aluminum that is hypoallergenic, tarnish-proof and safe for contact with skin.

Another Etsy designer, JonesDesigns2020, is also selling a “#GoVote” bar chain necklace in black rhodium, 18K rose gold, white rhodium and 24K gold coating.

