"It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation," she told Allure.

People also reported that Meghan included a jar in her baby shower "thank you" bags back in February, so it's likely that the duchess's royal beauty routine still includes this gentle scrub.

The scrub comes in four varieties, though all four use rice bran and papaya enzymes to provide a gentle exfoliation. The duchess is a fan of the original "Classic" option, which also includes silk protein for an extra dose of hydration.

If you're more on the oily side, the "Deep" formula contains Japanese wild rose to help clarify skin. Dry skin types might prefer the "Gentle" variety with its inclusion of Licorice Root extract, while the "Indigo" option is designed for sensitive skin.

While we haven't tried it ourselves, the scrub is currently on Sephora's bestsellers list, and it has a 4.4-star rating from customers so far.

"I swear this stuff keeps my skin clear and comfortable and healthy unlike anything I've ever tried," one reviewer wrote, while another added, "My forehead has never been so smooth and my pores have never been so small."

Like any skin care product, some users had a different experience. Less positive reviews expressed concerns about breakouts, while others thought the exfoliation was too gentle.

We previously raved about Tatcha's The Water Cream as a great moisturizer for sensitive skin and it looks like The Rice Polish might be the perfect companion.

