If you're on the hunt for a comfortable yet trendy pair of shoes, then the Duchess of Sussex may have the style inspiration you're looking for. She turned to one of her go-to pairs of flats for her latest appearance, and they seem like the perfect summer-to-fall shoe.

The former Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry for a visit to the Assistance League of Los Angeles Preschool Learning Center on Monday, where they helped the children spruce up the center's garden while sharing the value of healthy eating. The Assistance League of LA posted a few photos of their appearance on Instagram, and it looks like Meghan opted for her go-to pair of Rothy's "The Point" flats.

She wore the sleek black flats with a casual ensemble that consisted of a button-down, light-denim blouse and dark skinny jeans. She kept her locks pulled back in a sleek ballerina bun and wore a protective face mask while gardening with the children.

While we totally love these flats in black, they're also available in 20 other colors and designs, including royal blue, blush pink and fun patterns like leopard and green camo.

Rothy's flats have become one of the most popular options around thanks to the stylish design and easy-to-wash material. If you find your flats are in need of a refresh, all you need to do is pop out the insoles, toss the shoes in the washing machine and let them air dry.

Rothy's is also dedicated to using sustainable materials. These flats feature a fabric made of repurposed water bottles and are made in the brand's own sustainable workshop. While shoes made of water bottles might not sound comfortable on paper, the brand says the fabric is so soft that there's virtually no break-in period.

This isn't the first time the duchess has turned to Rothy's when in need of comfortable yet stylish footwear. She was previously spotted in the brand's flats during her royal tour of Australia back in October 2018. Meghan paired them with a chic Club Monaco dress and an elegant trench coat by Martin Grant, proving the shoes pair perfectly with both casual and formal outfits.

With over 3,700 positive reviews on the brand's website, it doesn't seem like Meghan is the only one loving these fall staples.

"This is my fifth pair of Rothy's. I literally wore my first pair of black ones out!" wrote one happy customer. "My favorite shoes! I wear them every day."

The duchess has already shown that the shoes are perfect for any occasion, and one customer thinks that's their best feature.

"They go with everything and are super comfortable," wrote another shopper. "They are easy to wash and dry fairly quickly."

Another shopper raved about how comfortable the shoes are right out of the box.

"(They're) comfortable from the minute you slip them on (unlike other non-leather shoes), professional enough for the office, comfortable enough for weekend errands and elegant enough for Saturday nights out (remember those?)," wrote one reviewer. "This is my second pair of Rothy’s, but it won’t be my last."

