Meghan Markle has been making headlines for many reasons recently — she's expecting her second child with Prince Harry, the pair are starting a production company and, of course, her coveted style. The most recent fashionable moment for the Duchess of Sussex was on a FaceTime call with Harry while he was on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

In the segment Corden took Harry on a tour of Los Angeles and joked that the two should consider taking up residence in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" house.

"You would be the fresh princess of Bel-Air," he told her.

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, on the 'Late Late Show with James Corden' YouTube

Though Meghan's fashions were not the focus of the segment, her blue off-the-shoulder smock dress from Los Angeles-based clothing company, Velvet Torch, quickly stole the show. The video has more than 11 million views on YouTube.

While the look is stunning, we were surprised to learn that her chic pick is quite affordable. At just $30, it's the perfect spring-to-summer dress that won't break the bank.

In an Instagram Post, Velvet Torch confirmed that Meghan was wearing the aptly named "Meghan Effect Puff Sleeve Smock Dress," which features puff sleeves and smock detailing. Though the dress is currently out of stock, the brand said pre-orders for the dress will ship "no later than" March 15.

But, if you can't wait to get your hands on the spring-ready style, we rounded up a few similar options — including the exact same dress in a different color — below.

If you prefer a darker shade, this plaid dress is a great option. It features the same smock detailing, short puff sleeves and flattering mid-length fit. It is available in sizes x-small to x-large.

This chambray-textured dress also features puff sleeves and a ruched bodice with tie detail. The short hem makes it perfect for pairing with sandals as the days get warmer.

If you prefer longer sleeves and a rounder neckline, this smock dress offers the same loose fit with just as much style. It features an elastic waist and tie detailing on the sleeves.

Lost + Wander Wander My Way Mini Dress

Though this mini dress is a bit of an investment, its versatility makes it worth it. It boasts a comfortable fit thanks to the smocked elastic and lightweight fabric, and is casual enough for a pair of white sneakers or can easily be dressed up with heels.

This classic mini dress features a tiered design and elastic trim for a comfortable fit. It's made from a breathable jersey material for those warm spring days and fits true to size.

You can watch the full clip of Harry and Meghan's surprise appearance on the Late Late show below.

