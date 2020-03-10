Laura Dern says this $7 'old school' mascara has been her go-to for years

"I'm such an old-school person when it comes to mascara," Dern told Into the Gloss. "I've used L'Oréal's Voluminous Mascara forever and it has never made my skin sensitive. I can go on any movie set and people will use this very chic blah, blah and my eyes will get so irritated."

On top of that, this mascara has been expert-approved by professional makeup artist and founder of Shara Cosmetics, Shara Strand.

"After reviewing the ingredients, I was pleasantly surprised," Strand told Shop TODAY. "Being a water-based mascara is a big deal for me, and I really only like working with water-based mascaras personally.” Unlike oil-based formulas that tend to clump, water-based mascaras aren't as harsh on the lashes, she explained.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

AP

Whether you're a beginner or a makeup pro, Strand says this product is perfect for anyone.

"I love this product as a first mascara and also for more mature clients," Strand said. "It’s just a really solid one. This was my personal first and favorite mascara when I first discovered makeup in my teens. I would use and recommend!"

Along with Dern, over 3,000 verified Amazon shoppers have given this mascara a five-star rating. People are obsessed with how much it lengthens their lashes.

"I've tried a ton of mascara," wrote a verified reviewer. "I've spent more than (I'm) willing to share. Holy moly eyelashes!!!!! My eyelashes look huge and gorgeous ... My new favorite and I will be purchasing again and again."

"I love this mascara!!" Wrote a verified reviewer. Amazon

Other reviewers are loving its long-lasting abilities and "smooth" application.

"I love this mascara!" raved another reviewer. "It glides on easily with very little chunks, it stays put all day long and then it washes away easily at the end of the day."

The mascara is designed to be clump-resistant and it comes in 10 different shades to choose from, ranging from a classic black to a bold burgundy.

One Amazon shopper even loved how "vibrant" the blue mascara shows up on dark lashes.

"I really wanted to try blue mascara to bring out my brown eyes, but unfortunately most blue or colored mascaras don't even show on me because my lashes are so dark," wrote a verified reviewer. "This is the first blue mascara that was vibrant enough to show!"

With so many quality drugstore options to choose from, this celebrity-approved option might be one of the best formulas to start with.

For more beauty recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!