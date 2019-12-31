Last-minute New Year's Eve outfits that are stylish and affordable

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

It's the last day of the year (and decade), and if you want to kick off 2020 in style, it's time to embrace the hottest fashion trends of the year.

We're talking everything from studded shoes to velvet ties, all looks that are sure to draw some well-deserved attention. Style expert Melissa Garcia joined Alex Ficquette on the 3rd Hour of TODAY to show us how to put together last-minute New Year's Eve looks that will wow the crowds.

Read on to check out her favorite festive clothes, shoes and accessories and get ready to dance the night away!

1. Statement Blazer

Elevate a simple pair of slack or jeans with a blazer that will stand out at any NYE party. This one features metallic accents and a floral pattern that accentuates the sleek silhouette.

2. Velvet Tie Look

We're calling it: Velvet will be one of the most popular trends of 2020, so start the year off with the perfect accessory. Right now, this sleek tie is 30% off the original price and will fit right in with your 2020 wardrobe.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Loafers are practical and this velvet design gives a stylish twist to any outfit. They'll look great with everything from a suit to a casual pair of slacks and a button-up. Either way, the perfect touch to any NYE outfit.

3. Faux Leather Pants Outfit

Faux leather pants were a top-seller in 2019 so grab a pair of tights and go for a pair of fashion-forward shorts for your New Year's Eve gathering.

Check out these sleek, snake-embossed boots if you're looking for a style that will really stand out. Designed with a 4-inch heel, this pair of statement over-the-knee design is made with a stretchy material for added comfort.

Want to take on the animal print trend with a more sensible approach? The pair of wide-heeled boots look sleek and are comfortable enough for a whole night of dancing.

A simple belt can change an entire outfit and this rhinestone number from Forever 21 will do just that. Wear it with pants or a dress to add a glamorous twist to any NYE look.

4. Embellished Shoes

You don't need to splurge on a new pair of shoes to get a festive look. Jazz up your favorite heels or flats with this rhinestone embellishment that easily clips on to any shoe.

Faux Fur Stole

Stay warm and cozy without having to wear a bulky coat by opting for a faux fur stole. Not only will it keep you nice and toasty, but it also adds a glamorous look to any outfit.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!