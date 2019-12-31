The list is out! These are the 34 bestselling and top-reviewed products of 2019

Last-minute New Year's Eve outfits that are stylish and affordable

Ring in the new year with trends that are sure to wow the crowd.
Getty Images
By Megan Foster

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

It's the last day of the year (and decade), and if you want to kick off 2020 in style, it's time to embrace the hottest fashion trends of the year.

We're talking everything from studded shoes to velvet ties, all looks that are sure to draw some well-deserved attention. Style expert Melissa Garcia joined Alex Ficquette on the 3rd Hour of TODAY to show us how to put together last-minute New Year's Eve looks that will wow the crowds.

Read on to check out her favorite festive clothes, shoes and accessories and get ready to dance the night away!

1. Statement Blazer

Men's Slim-Fit Rust Jacquard Floral Blazer

Men's Slim-Fit Rust Jacquard Floral Blazer

$89.70
$149.50

Elevate a simple pair of slack or jeans with a blazer that will stand out at any NYE party. This one features metallic accents and a floral pattern that accentuates the sleek silhouette.

2. Velvet Tie Look

Classic Solid Velvet Tie

Classic Solid Velvet Tie

$47.99
$69.50

We're calling it: Velvet will be one of the most popular trends of 2020, so start the year off with the perfect accessory. Right now, this sleek tie is 30% off the original price and will fit right in with your 2020 wardrobe.

Macklin Bit Loafer

Stuff We Love

Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish.

Steve Madden Macklin Bit Loafer

$34.97
$100.00

Loafers are practical and this velvet design gives a stylish twist to any outfit. They'll look great with everything from a suit to a casual pair of slacks and a button-up. Either way, the perfect touch to any NYE outfit.

Related

shop

shopFind bestselling clothes, shoes and accessories at TODAY.com

3. Faux Leather Pants Outfit

Faux Leather Long Shorts

Faux Leather Long Shorts

$25.99
$39.90

Faux leather pants were a top-seller in 2019 so grab a pair of tights and go for a pair of fashion-forward shorts for your New Year's Eve gathering.

Steve Madden Natural Snake Boots

Steve Madden Natural Snake Boots

$119.95
$99.99
$129.00

Check out these sleek, snake-embossed boots if you're looking for a style that will really stand out. Designed with a 4-inch heel, this pair of statement over-the-knee design is made with a stretchy material for added comfort.

Steve Madden Rogue Snake Boot

Steve Madden Rogue Snake Boot

$174.95

Want to take on the animal print trend with a more sensible approach? The pair of wide-heeled boots look sleek and are comfortable enough for a whole night of dancing.

Rhinestone Chain Belt

Rhinestone Chain Belt

$24.99

A simple belt can change an entire outfit and this rhinestone number from Forever 21 will do just that. Wear it with pants or a dress to add a glamorous twist to any NYE look.

4. Embellished Shoes

Ziasa Rhinestone

Ziasa Rhinestone Shoe

$22.00

You don't need to splurge on a new pair of shoes to get a festive look. Jazz up your favorite heels or flats with this rhinestone embellishment that easily clips on to any shoe.

Faux Fur Stole

Faux Fur Stole

$29.99
$39.90

Stay warm and cozy without having to wear a bulky coat by opting for a faux fur stole. Not only will it keep you nice and toasty, but it also adds a glamorous look to any outfit.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.

Megan Foster

Megan is an Associate Commerce Editor for TODAY Digital. Connect with her on Instagram or on Twitter