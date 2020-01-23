Kate Middleton's dazzling $8 earrings are finally back in stock

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
The Duchess of Cambridge has a huge royal wardrobe filled with elegant designer gowns and tons of high-end favorites, but even a duchess can appreciate a well-priced accessory from time to time.
It's always a bit of surprise when she reaches for an affordable Zara dress or an accessible pair of sneakers, but perhaps nothing in her closet has been as shockingly inexpensive as her $8 Zeen Dazzling Ceramic Drop earrings.
The duchess first wore the elegant drop earrings in Oct. 2019 while visiting the Aga Ghan Centre in London, and later re-wore them while visiting Pakistan a few days later. The design sold out almost immediately, but now the popular Pakistani brand has brought them back at the same low price.
Zeen Dazzling Ceramic Drops
The duchess loves them so much that she brought them back out for a recent visit to Bradford, England, on Jan. 15.
Stuff We Love
Her new go-to earrings are bound to sell out fast, but luckily the brand has tons of other trendy options to choose from.
If you're looking for something slightly different from the square design that the duchess is fond of, these circular beaded earrings should do the trick.
Zeen Beaded Dangle
This tasseled design is also perfect for anyone looking to add a bit of dangling glamor to their everyday look.
Zeen Pearl Tassel Earrings
These aqua beaded drops are also sure to turn a few heads, and would definitely look right at home with the duchess's wardrobe.
Zeen Aqua Crystal Drops
The duchess continues to prove that you don't have to have a royal budget to re-create her royal style!
For more stories like this, check out:
- Kate Middleton dazzles in red dress at Buckingham Palace reception
- Kate Middleton looks gorgeous in leopard-print skirt and camel coat
- Kate Middleton's necklace is a sweet tribute to her 3 kids
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.