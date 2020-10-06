Kate Middleton's plaid coat and knit sweater are the perfect layering combo for fall

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fall is here and the Duchess of Cambridge has already started to break out out her fabulous coat collection!

As the weather in the U.K. cools down, the 38-year-old made a stylish appearance in a long plaid coat by Massimo Dutti on Tuesday as she traveled to the University of Derby to chat with students about how the pandemic has affected their mental health.

Underneath her statement coat, the mother of three opted for a cozy yet sleek ensemble consisting of a blue-gray sweater, black slacks and black block pumps. The duchess also wore her go-to gold necklace with three charms that are engraved with the first letter of each of her children's names.

Throughout her visit, the mother of three sported a floral face mask by Amaia London.

The former Kate Middleton looked stunning as always and we're already dying to steal her fall-ready look. Feeling equally as envious of her style? We've sourced a few pieces to help you channel the royal fashionista's look without paying a fortune.

Coat

Love the Duchess of Cambridge's look but not ready to fully commit? This budget-friendly plaid jacket comes in two colors (gray and camel) and has plenty of chic features like oversized buttons and flap-waist pockets.

Can't you just picture the duchess rocking this sleek coat? The contrasting black collar really pops against the neutral print, the single button closure is sophisticated and the price is certainly right!

We can't decide what we like more: the plaid design or the cool faux-leather trim on the pockets. Alas, we don't have to choose because this chic coat has it all and comes in regular, petite and plus sizes to boot.

Sweater:

Whether you wear it under a plaid coat like the duchess or tuck it into a sleek leather skirt, this cotton crewneck is one wardrobe must-have that can be worn in endless ways.

Prefer a touch of texture? This crewneck has plenty of it. The rib-knit sweater also has a high-low hem that adds a touch of sass and comes in regular, tall and petite sizes and five colors.

A comfy crewneck is a fall staple you can wear all season long, and this cozy piece comes in a nice neutral gray that goes with just about anything. It's also available in nine other colors.

Pants:

Look polished and feel relaxed in this bestselling pair of dress pants that has an elastic waist at the back and a pull-on friendly waistband. Oh, and did we mention they're machine-washable?

Most of us have been living in leggings while working from home, but it's smart to keep a comfy pair of dress pants on hand for interviews and special occasions alike. This flattering pair is available in regular, tall and petite sizes and comes in a "never-fade fabric" that keeps its color wash after wash.

Dress pants have a reputation for looking "stuffy," but this relaxed fit has plenty of give to it and can be dressed up or down. Best of all, the pants are made with a wrinkle-free fabric so you don't have to worry about looking sloppy while killing it in the boardroom.

Shoes:

The duchess is a pro at standing in high heels all day, but if you prefer a slightly smaller heel, this sleek pump combines fashion and function.

Black heels can feel so basic sometimes, but this pair has a touch of detail thanks to a slight curve at the toe. As an added bonus, the shoe has plenty of cushioning!

Want legs for days? Elongate things a bit with this sky-high block heel that comes in two materials: suede and leather.

