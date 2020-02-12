Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The Duchess of Cambridge can wear whatever she wants — so it's amazing that she has been re-wearing the same boots for over a decade!

On Wednesday, the former Kate Middleton made a surprise visit to The Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland, to meet with local parents and children. The duchess opted for a dark green jacket, dark skinny jeans and Penelope Chilvers long tassel boots.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

If these boots look familiar, that's because Kate has pulled these trusty shoes out on many occasions over the past 15 years. The versatile knee-high boots have a Goodyear Welted Commando rubber sole that makes them perfect for the royal's active lifestyle.

The Duchess sports her beloved pair of Penelope Chilvers boots in August of 2004 (left) and again in October of 2018. Getty Images

Back in April 2016, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took an hours-long hike to the Tiger's Nest Monastery in Bhutan. For the journey, Kate paired her trusty boots with a crisp linen shirt and a leather vest, making for one chic explorer.

Prince William posed with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in front of the Bhutan's Paro Taktsang Monastery on April 15, 2016. Reuters

They made their first photographed appearance in 2004, when Kate sat for a formal photo at the Game Fair at Blenheim Palace wearing a button-down shirt, belted green skirt and accessorized the fall boots with a pair of knee-high socks.

Kate Middleton poses for a photo at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England, in August 2004. Stephen Lock / REX via Shutterstock

Any designer dreams of the duchess wearing their creations just once, so what's it like to have created one of Kate's favorite boots?

Designer Penelope Chilvers told TODAY via email: "(My) footwear is designed for travel and adventure so it makes me very happy to see them being worn how they should be, as her oldest and dearest wardrobe staples."

The boots retail for $695 — an investment piece that's meant to last for years, as Kate has demonstrated. But if you're hoping to bring some royal style to your own closet at a more affordable price, check out these seven fall boot alternatives below.

The faux fur lining in this surprisingly affordable pair offers extra padding for a comfortable fit.

These boots are available in both wide and medium widths, making them a great option for those who need a little extra room.

If you're looking for a classic style with a full-zip design, these might be the boots for you.

This design has a traditional aesthetic that is sure to go with any casual outfit.

With seven colors to choose from, you might want to stock up on a few pairs.

Sam Edelman Penny Riding Boot

These Sam Edelman boots have over 500 five-star reviews from verified customers on Amazon.