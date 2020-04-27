These $12 Kate Middleton-approved earrings are the perfect Mother's Day gift

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge and her family of five showed their appreciation for the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic during BBC's "Big Night In" event. The former Kate Middleton wore a flowing floral dress for the occasion, though her statement earrings are what really caught our eye.
She wore a surprisingly affordable find from London-based accessory brand Accessorize. The chic drop earrings feature pink gems accented by a gold-colored outline that perfectly coordinated with the floral print of her dress.
Polly Petal Drop Earrings
Even better? The earrings are currently still in stock and just might make the perfect Mother's Day gift for any royal-obsessed mom — though it won't come with a royally-high price tag!
If the design looks familiar, that's because the duchess has worn the $12 earrings at least three times within the last year. The royal continually proves that she is not afraid to re-wear some of her favorite pieces, though she always finds ways to make them seem new and fresh.
Kate previously wore the chic earrings during the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2019. She paired them with a different range of colors for this event, proving that these earrings can elevate almost any outfit.
Just two months later, Middleton donned the design while visiting the Back to Nature Garden with another patterned dress. Her outfit boasted a geometric print this time, and she matched the pinks in the dress to the gorgeous hue of the earrings for the perfect summer look.
If you're still looking for the perfect gift to show mom how much you appreciate her this year, these royal-approved earrings might be worth adding to your list. Plus, as the duchess has shown, they make a great spring-to-summer accessory.
