These $12 Kate Middleton-approved earrings are the perfect Mother's Day gift

Even better? The earrings are currently still in stock and just might make the perfect Mother's Day gift for any royal-obsessed mom — though it won't come with a royally-high price tag!

If the design looks familiar, that's because the duchess has worn the $12 earrings at least three times within the last year. The royal continually proves that she is not afraid to re-wear some of her favorite pieces, though she always finds ways to make them seem new and fresh.

Kate previously wore the chic earrings during the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2019. She paired them with a different range of colors for this event, proving that these earrings can elevate almost any outfit.

Just two months later, Middleton donned the design while visiting the Back to Nature Garden with another patterned dress. Her outfit boasted a geometric print this time, and she matched the pinks in the dress to the gorgeous hue of the earrings for the perfect summer look.

If you're still looking for the perfect gift to show mom how much you appreciate her this year, these royal-approved earrings might be worth adding to your list. Plus, as the duchess has shown, they make a great spring-to-summer accessory.

