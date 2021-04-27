Kate Middleton steps out in riding boots she's owned for over 15 years

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The Duchess of Cambridge can wear whatever she wants — so it's amazing that she has been re-wearing the same boots for over a decade!

On Tuesday, the former Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Manor Farm in County Durham as part of a royal engagement. During the trip, the duchess opted for a cozy sweater and jacket combo, skinny jeans — and her classic Penelope Chilvers long tassel boots.

WPA Pool / Pool

If these boots look familiar, that's because Kate has pulled these trusty shoes out on many occasions over the past 17 years. The versatile knee-high boots have a Goodyear Welted Commando rubber sole that makes them perfect for the royal's active lifestyle.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

The Duchess sports her beloved pair of Penelope Chilvers boots in August of 2004 (left) and again in October of 2018. Getty Images

Back in April 2016, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took an hours-long hike to the Tiger's Nest Monastery in Bhutan. For the journey, Kate paired her trusty boots with a crisp linen shirt and a leather vest, making for one chic explorer.

Prince William posed with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in front of the Bhutan's Paro Taktsang Monastery on April 15, 2016. Reuters

They made their first photographed appearance in 2004, when Kate sat for a formal photo at the Game Fair at Blenheim Palace wearing a button-down shirt, belted green skirt and accessorized the fall boots with a pair of knee-high socks.

Kate Middleton poses for a photo at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England, in August 2004. Stephen Lock / REX via Shutterstock

Any designer dreams of the duchess wearing their creations just once, so what's it like to have created one of Kate's favorite boots?

Designer Penelope Chilvers previously told TODAY via email: "(My) footwear is designed for travel and adventure so it makes me very happy to see them being worn how they should be, as her oldest and dearest wardrobe staples."

The boots — which Kate paired with a cozy lambswool sweater and gold huggie hoop earrings – retail for $695. They are an investment piece that's meant to last for years, as Kate has demonstrated. But if you're hoping to bring some royal style to your own closet at a more affordable price, check out these five boot alternatives that pair well with any outfit.

These boots are available in medium, wide and extra-wide widths, making them a great option for those who need a little more room.

If you're looking for a classic style with a full-zip design, these might be the boots for you.

This design has a traditional aesthetic that is sure to go with any casual outfit, and comes in wide sizes.

With seven colors to choose from, you might want to stock up on a few pairs.

These chic dark chocolate boots are currently available at a deep discount of 40% off.

