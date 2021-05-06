Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When a supermodel mentions that she loves a particular beauty product, our ears usually perk right up, so we were excited when Gigi Hadid recently sent a social media shout-out to one of her go-to cleansers.

In one of her Instagram stories last week, the new mom shared a photo of several skin care products that she's currently enjoying. One bright orange container visually stood out from the crowd — Boscia’s Cryosea Firming Icy-Cold Cleanser — and the 26-year-old is apparently quite fond of the product.

"I will def start using this in the morning too ... but after a long makeup campaign day, the cooling sensation was so refreshing," Hadid captioned the post.

The name alone is pretty intriguing, but Shop TODAY was curious to know: What makes this cleanser worthy of a supermodel's love? And what can it do for your skin? So, we consulted several dermatologists to find out.

So, what makes this cleanser so special?

The cryotherapy-inspired cleanser claims to "invigorate, refresh and awaken tired skin" but that's not all. It also boasts firming and exfoliating benefits and aims to minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

"It's inspired by cryotherapy, which is basically cold therapy your body goes through. In cryotherapy your body is exposed to extremely cold temperatures. This helps to invigorate the body and is known to have some potential health benefits," Dr. Debra Jaliman, board-certified NYC dermatologist and author of the book “Skin Rules: Trade Secrets from a Top New York Dermatologist," told us.

What are the benefits/key ingredients?

There's only so much a cleanser can do, so it's not like you're actually getting a cryotherapy treatment. However, Boscia's Cryosea Firming Icy-Cold Cleanser is chock-full of ingredients that work their own type of magic.

For starters, it instantly cools skin with its Cryosea blend, which includes red algae, menthol, sea kelp extract, sea water and sodium hyaluronate.

"Red algae is lovely and super hydrating and sodium hyaluronate plumps," Boston dermatologist Dr. Ranella Hirsch said.

Sea water is rich in minerals and sea kelp is known to nourish skin, but Jaliman said that menthol is the true rock star of this cleanser.

"Menthol promotes circulation. This is where the cooling effect comes from," she explained. "It leaves you with that tingly fresh invigorating feeling."

On top of that, the cleanser has a mix of anti-aging benefits, too.

"It has several alpha hydroxy acid ingredients that can be helpful for exfoliation, like glycolic acid, lactic acid and malic acid," Dr. Robert Anolik, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, said.

Is it safe for all skin types?

When you introduce any new skin care product into your routine, it's important to peruse the ingredients list to make sure it's suitable for your unique skin type. The dermatologists Shop TODAY polled said this one would generally be a good addition to your product roster but cautioned that a few skin types might want to avoid it.

"If you have normal, combination or oily skin, I say go ahead and use it, but if you have skin that tends to be irritated easily (sensitive skin, acne-prone skin and those with rosacea), I would choose a different cleanser because the menthol and peppermint oil might be irritating," Jaliman said.

The exfoliating benefits are pretty awesome, but you'll want to take a look at other exfoliating products you might currently be using to make sure you don't overload your skin.

"It's a rinse-off, so it's not on the face for long, but if someone is already using something to exfoliate, it can be a lot," Hirsch said.

After checking what other products you're currently using and considering your skin type, if the cleanser seems like it might be a fit, it's definitely worth a try. After all, if it's good enough for a supermodel, it must be pretty special!

For more stories like this, check out: