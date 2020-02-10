15 drugstore beauty products celebs used this awards season

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The stars stepped out for the Oscars on Sunday night, meaning it's officially the end of another exciting awards season!

We've spent the last couple of months watching celebrities rock the red carpet in style — and have crushed on a few of their beauty looks along the way.

Lucky for us, many of the hair and makeup looks our favorite celebs have worn aren't that expensive to duplicate. These 15 stunning styles were all created using affordable drugstore products, and we can't wait to try each one of them!

1. Idina Menzel's Wet Brush

The "Frozen" star let go of tangled locks with this drugstore brush. Getty Images/ Target

Idina Menzel looked like a true princess on the Oscars red carpet in her bright pink dress. Celebrity hairstylist Paul Norton was the brains behind Menzel's chic updo and he used a brush we can all find at the drugstore: WetBrush Frozen II Original Detangler.

Norton turned to the adorable brush to help detangle locks and disperse gel from Menzel's roots to ends.

2. Regina King's Ardell Lashes

Regina King looked pretty in pink and had larger than life lashes. Getty Images

The actress stole the show at the Oscars in a pale pink one-shouldered gown — and her makeup looked pretty stellar, too. Celebrity makeup artist Latrice Johnson turned to Ardell Double Up Wispies to make her eyes really pop.

"I topped off the look with Ardell Double Up Wispies to contour the eyes. They complemented the soft glam look we created with Charlotte Tilbury products," she told TODAY.

3. America Ferrera's Suave Shampoo and Conditioner

The expectant mother was glowing on the red carpet. Getty Images

The actress showed up in a chic red gown at the Oscars with a glimmering headband for extra sparkle. Stylist Aviva Perea created a sleek, straight look using Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Smoothing Shampoo & Conditioner.

“Between glam time, red carpet arrivals, the actual show and after-parties, the Academy Awards day spans about 12 hours, and out of nowhere rain showed up. America has naturally curly hair and the look we were going for was super sleek, straight hair, so building a foundation with shampoo and conditioner was essential," Perea told TODAY. "It’s a PH balanced shampoo and conditioner, infused with keratin to lock out frizz for up to 48 hours, which on a rainy day was MUCH needed.”

4. Priyanka Chopra's Suave Hairspray

Priyanka Chopra channeled Old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet. Getty Images/ Target

Priyanka Chopra paired her effortless soft waves with a pink off-the-shoulder gown at the Golden Globes in January. Suave Celeb Stylist Christian Wood used Suave Professionals Firm Control Boosting Mousse before drying her hair with a round brush.

To make the look last all night, Wood relied on Suave Professionals Firm Control Finishing Hairspray.

"It was vital to remove flyaways, add shine and keep it lasting all night!" he told TODAY. "If you want to make the look last a second day, simply brush the waves then tip hair upside down. Shake it out and rock loose, textured waves swept to one side."

5. Camila Cabello's L'Oréal Eyeliner

Recreating Camila Cabello's smokey eye won't cost a lot. WireImage

The singer struck a sultry pose on the Grammys red carpet in January wearing a high-low black gown with ruffled and shimmery details. Cabelllo accessorized the look with sleek locks and turned to celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta to create an equally sexy smokey eye.

After prepping the 22-year-old's skin, Ta added a coat of L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Last Eyeliner followed by two coats of L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara on the top and bottom lashes.

6. Rachel Brosnahan's Red Carpet Manicure Nail Polish

Rachel Brosnahan matched her manicure to her dress. Getty Images/Ulta

Pretty in plum! The actress brought some sparkle to the Golden Globes red carpet in a shimmery purple dress that she paired with an equally stunning manicure. Celebrity manicurist Vanessa Sanchez McCullough used Red Carpet Manicure's "Film Reel Red" shade to create the look.

"Rachel has a flawless, fair complexion that helps make deep rich colors really pop, so I suggested she complement her dress and complexion with this rich, deep color," McCullough told TODAY. "The great part is a color like this can look really fabulous on both fair and dark complexions. It also has zero dry time!"

7. Lizzo's KISS False Lashes

Lizzo had lashes for days. WireImage

Lizzo looked elegant in white at music's biggest night, and she made sure her lashes made a strong style statement. Celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo used the Velvet style lashes from the KISS Lash Couture LuXtensions Collection. The collection hasn't hit stores yet but you can score the following lookalike pair for $7: Kiss Lash Couture Naked Drama in Tulle.

"I live for this brand's lashes because they give you a soft, fluttery look!' Mayo told TODAY. "The inspiration came from Diana Ross and all things glamorous."

8. Mandy Moore's Garnier Hairspray

Adding this one to our Pinterest board! Getty Images

At the Critics' Choice Awards in January, "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore rocked the red carpet in a black jumpsuit with a matching cape. The actress added an extra touch of glamour to her look with a gorgeous bun, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Ashley Streicher.

"The key player for this look was Garnier's Full Control Anti-Humidity Hairspray. I love this spray for the red carpet because you can really build a style up and spray it over and over while brushing it out to keep the style moveable. It's also great for flyaways," she explained.

9. Chrissy Teigen's OPI Nail Polish

Getty Images/ Target

Chrissy Teigen made quite the style statement on the Grammys red carpet in an orange dress featuring a plunging neckline and bold shoulders. To let her dress truly shine, the fashionista opted for a subtle nail: OPI's Bare My Soul shade.

Celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees said she was inspired by the shade because it works so well with multiple skin tones. After adding a coat of the elegant color, she finished off with a nail and cuticle oil for lasting power.

10. Nicole Kidman's Neutrogena Concealer and Setting Spray

Getty Images/ Target

Nicole Kidman paired her striking red strapless gown with a matching lip at the Golden Globes, but the star of her makeup look was her dazzling complexion! The actress turned to celebrity makeup artist Kate Synnott for a glowing result.

Synnott told TODAY she used Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Cream Concealer to even out Kidman's skin and add a touch of radiance. Next, she set the look with Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Setting Spray.

"The radiant setting spray is one of my favorites because it hydrates the skin while setting the makeup," Synnott said. "Always spray from a distance to create more of a mist around your face."

11. Lili Reinhart's Dove Mousse

Getty Images/ Walmart/ Renato Campora

The "Riverdale" star opted for a black and white tiered gown for the SAG awards in January and kept her hairstyle equally classic. Celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora used Dove Style and Care Mousse to create a wet twisted bun for a totally elegant vibe.

“Lily's low bun was accented by a braided twist," Campora explained. "To lock in the shape and enhance the shine of Lili’s hair, I sprayed Dove Style and Care Micro Mist Hairspray all over, securing the hair in place while still leaving it touchable.”

12. Billy Porter's CND Vinylux Nails

Getty Images/ Amazon

No one knows how to rock a red carpet quite like Billy Porter! The fashionista turned heads at the Grammys in a blue and silver ensemble featuring a motorized hat. Naturally, he needed a mani that was equally fab, so he turned to celebrity manicurist Vanessa Sanchez McCullough for a silver shade that would really pop.

"Initially, I wanted to put fringes on his nails, however, I didn’t want to compete with the amazing outfit he was wearing by Baja East," she told TODAY. "We opted for a shimmery nail look with a touch of crystals. CND Vinylux in After Hours is the perfect silver shade. It’s like a disco ball in a bottle. Once the beautiful shimmer was laid on the nail, I finished each tip with three small Swarovski crystals so that when the light hit the nails it really shined."

13. Brittany Snow's Maybelline Lipstick

Getty Images

At the Emmys in Sept. 2019, Brittany Snow paired her strapless baby blue gown with a pop of color on the lips. Celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina created a striking orange lip using Maybelline's Color Sensational Lipstick in Electric Orange.

"We worked together to come up with a makeup look that was classic, chic but also had a little bit of an edge. The orange lipstick was perfect for that," she told TODAY. "Orange feels a little more wearable but also still gets that pop you want on the carpet."

14. Kerry Washington's Paul Mitchell Hairspray

Getty Images/ Ulta

Kerry Washington brought style and sass to the Emmys red carpet with her perky ponytail, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew.

"I achieved this eye-catching look on Kerry Washington using thickening spray! I used Paul Mitchell's Tea Tree Lemon Sage Thickening Spray, which has become my secret weapon. It adds the perfect amount of volume without weighing down the hair," she told TODAY.

15. Amy Poehler's Covergirl Lip Color

We love a subtle yet flattering lip. Getty Images

Amy Poehler rocked the perfect everyday neutral look at the Emmy Awards — and we can't get enough of her clean skin and soft lip color. Celebrity makeup artist Kayleen McAdams relied on Covergirl products to create the look, saying she wanted her client to absolutely glow on the red carpet.

The rock star of this look? Covergirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color Custom Nudes in Light Cool, a moisturizing gloss that lasts up to 24 hours.

