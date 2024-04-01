This versatile shirt dress from Amazon is a perfect transitional piece

I’ve long been on the lookout for that elusive “day-to-night” outfit that transitions seamlessly from the office to the nightlife. This outfit would capture the business chic necessary to help establish my reputation as a take-charge woman with a killer sense of style, then, with a change of hairstyle and accessories, would help me kill it on the dance floor while looking confident with a hint of sex appeal.

I thought The Drop's Ellen dress could fit the bill. After all, a shirt dress allows for a more buttoned-up or buttoned-down look: One can control just how much skin to show and when. I also liked that the sleeves only went to the elbow and the skirt seemed to end right after the knee, making it appropriate for a variety of occasions. It also seemed to be a good dress for the transition between winter to spring, with just enough cover to keep you warm but not overheated.

Colorways: Three | Sizes: XXS-5X | Materials: (Body) 100% tencel; (Pockets) 100% Cotton

With choices of Black, Auburn (an orange hue), and Mushroom (close to tan), I decided that black would likely be the most versatile. This assumption may have been a mistake: When I tried it on, the black added an overly conservative quality to the dress that I hadn’t anticipated.

I definitely needed to play with this dress more than expected to find some looks I liked, but luckily the buttons running down the entire front gave me the freedom to do just that. At 5’4”, I’m a bit on the shorter side, so the skirt hit me more at mid-calf rather than just below the knee, which was longer than I had hoped. As a result, I unbuttoned the skirt a good amount until I had an attractive slit that gave a peak of my thigh, making it a bit more sexy.

The right accessories are essential

The right accessories are also essential with this dress. I ditched my black heels for a pair of black boots with silver buckles, which created a bit of a rocker look. The dress ended up working best with a pair of red strappy sandals, as the pop of color gave the outfit the flair it needed.

I had a harder time working with the dress’s blouse, but perhaps this was to be expected. Given that I’m between a C and D cup, if I wasn’t careful to pull the fabric taut, I would end up with a pulling effect across my bust, giving an unwelcome window to my undergarments. When I decided to see if I could make the dress more contemporary and add some sex appeal by undoing some of the buttons, I found that with the way they landed on my body, I would have to choose between no cleavage or a lot. While the latter may be an edgier look for a night out, it definitely wouldn’t work for a professional setting.

I was also surprised by just how wrinkled the fabric was upon arrival. When even a 10-minute session with my steamer failed to fully alleviate them, I was disappointed. I looked back at the pictures from Amazon that accompanied the dress and noticed that the pleated quality of the top, bottom, and sleeves all added a wrinkled effect that would be present with the dress no matter what, in addition to the fact that the fabric seemed to wrinkle easily. It took A LOT of work to get most of them out.

Why I like this dress

With all that said, the dress is surprisingly comfortable, with a fit that was neither too loose nor too tight. The fabric was light enough to keep me cool on a warm spring day while still covering enough skin to keep me warm on colder nights. I also liked the way it flowed in the breeze when I walked outside.

While it did take me a bit of finagling to find a couple of 'fits I liked with this dress, I was quite pleased with the finished looks I found. The buttons allowed for the customization I had hoped for, and the dress itself was a pretty great canvas that took really well to different accessories, allowing me to create a variety of looks just by changing up my jewelry, hairstyle, shoes or even utilizing glasses versus contacts.

After playing with the dress, I decided my favorite look was with several of the buttons on the top and bottom undone, paired with loose hair, a statement necklace and red shoes. This look was kind of edgy and sexy, but probably wouldn’t work in an office setting. I did also like that the dress had an opening in the back, which took away from its conservative quality and gave it a sneaky pop of skin that would still be appropriate on most occasions.

I found that the black dress lended itself to extremes, leaning toward either a conservative look or a sexy nighttime look with only a handful of variations in between. This made me curious as to whether the Auburn or Mushroom would have worked better or worse for my purposes, as they were both softer colors that would work especially well for spring. Maybe their brightness would have countered the buttoned-up daytime feel of the black, making the dress feel overall more fun and less conservative, and allowing for a greater variety of looks. For under $60 each, I’m musing at purchasing them to see.

