Dolly Parton's Christmas collection is every holiday baker's dream

Even if you haven't put up your Halloween decorations just yet, there's already a reason to start looking forward to the holiday season: Dolly Parton just released a Christmas kitchenware collection!

The queen of country is gearing up for the release of her first Christmas album since 1990 and is getting in the spirit with a new collection at Williams Sonoma. The new line features all things red, white and green, and includes items that any baker will appreciate.

Each item in the collection is based on Parton's own holiday traditions, from a ready-made gingerbread house inspired by her Tennessee cabin to a baking kit with Parton-inspired cookie cutters that the whole family can make together.

If you're ready for a "Holly Dolly Christmas" or simply want to revamp your holiday baking tools before the season officially starts, we rounded up all of the items you might want to add to your cart below.

This specially-themed cookie cutter set features 26 pieces that are all connected to Parton's music and childhood days spent in Tennessee. It includes cookie cutters shaped like angels, guitars, music notes, a Christmas tree and more. You'll also get icing bags, decorating tips and a storage tin to keep everything neatly stowed away in until it's time to make the next batch.

For the professional bakers and bakers-in-training, these patchwork aprons are another way to add a festive touch to your kitchen. Each cotton-twill apron is adjustable and features pockets that are large enough to store baking tools, recipe cards and more.

To match the aprons, this potholder set features the same patchwork design and cotton feel. It also boasts a cotton-terry lining that is built to last and can stand up to the heat in the kitchen.

To make it a "Christmas to Remember," you can get the whole family in on the baking fun this year. Inspired by Parton's favorite Southern-style sugar cookies, this kit packs enough mix to churn out 24 tasty treats. All you'll need to complete the recipe is butter and an egg.

This mini log cabin is inspired by the cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains where Parton grew up — and it's completely edible. With gingerbread walls, royal icing siding and a fortune cookie roof, the cabin ships in ready-to-gift packaging.

Parton's collection also has something for those who prefer their treats pre-made. This set of vanilla shortbread cookies is inspired by her iconic white guitar and are hand decorated for a personal touch. They arrive in packaging that is ready for gifting to the music lover in your life (or anyone with a sweet tooth).

