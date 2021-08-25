Blake Lively kicked off her birthday celebrations in fashion's latest trend

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When in search of style inspiration, it's easy to turn to celebrities to see what's trending right now. We've seen Kendall Jenner step out in cowboy boots, Jennifer Lopez in a patchwork print skirt and now we're seeing Blake Lively in ... "princesscore"?

Lively celebrated her 34th birthday early over the weekend in a dress that looks like it was plucked straight out of a fairytale — a Teuta Matoshi dress adorned by cherries and red Christian Louboutin loafers.

On her Instagram story, she showed off a few twirls in the fluffy tulle piece to "Cherry," by Louis Armstrong and The Mills Brothers.

Since Lively is known for being her own personal stylist, we couldn't help but wonder if she got some inspiration from the magical trend that has slowly been popping up everywhere since Tess Holiday stepped out in a strawberry dress at the 2020 Grammy Awards: princesscore.

"This trend is a cross between the adored cottage styles but with an elevated appeal that creates a glamorous statement," Stitch Fix Stylist Stephanie Valponi told Shop TODAY. "It taps into our desire for femininity and strength but in a relatable way."

"Blake’s princess dress was eye-catching as she found a corset that perfectly complemented her figure," she added. "I love how she paired with comfortable loafers that still, stylistically, had that sparkle."

Fashion stylist Stacee Michelle told Shop TODAY that we can credit shows like "Bridgerton" for the trend's revival, but subtle plays on the trend, such as flowy dresses and puff-sleeves, have been finding their way onto store shelves over the course of the past few years.

"Gone are the days where there needs to be a special occasion to dress up," Michelle said, adding that the growing popularity of the trend is allowing women to "live their own fairytale."

Getting in on the princesscore trend is easy — no glass slippers necessary (unless you want them). There are plenty of ways to feel like royalty on an everyday basis, and Michelle gave us all of the tips on how to do it.

The princesscore trend and how to style it

Corsets

Valponi told us that that corset-style fits for tops and dresses are something to keep an eye on.

Michelle says corsets can give any outfit a Victorian look, and we like that this top can be worn alone or over a T-shirt. It comes in a few different prints that are perfect for the end of summer.

Or, you can opt for a piece that has a built-in corset design. This dress from Open Edit features a figure-flattering bodice that slims any silhouette. Consider adding it to your cart before that upcoming fall wedding.

Puff-Sleeves

A "feminine puff-sleeve blouse" is one way to get in on the trend, according to Michelle.

"Brands like Selkie have grown in popularity, making the princess dream come to life for a range of sizes," Michelle says. This dress from the brand caught our eye, since it comes in a dreamy watercolor print.

If you're not a fan of dresses, this puff-sleeve top is an easy way to be on-trend. Plus, it's on sale right now for an extra 50% off.

Tulle Skirt

When it comes to styling tulle skirts, Valponi says to "Opt for a tulle midi skirt and pair with a basic knit or sweater. You can even add an edgy touch with booties."

Prefer sage over Lively's mint? This chic skirt is worth considering. One reviewer wrote that it "makes me feel like Carry Bradshaw from 'Sex and the City.'"

Beauut also makes a soft pink version of the stylish skirt, which is giving us all of the princess vibes.

Breezy Dresses

A one-and-done option, such as an easy dress in a mini to maxi length, is an effortless way to channel your inner princess, according to Michelle.

Lively's early birthday outfit is the perfect mesh of several key factors in the princesscore trend: Corsets, tulle and an easy one-and-done look.

Michelle says that an empire, babydoll or peasant silhouette dress is also part of the trend. This dress from NY collection might be the work-appropriate version of the trend.

We can thank 2020 for giving us the gift that is the nap dress. We love the boho print version of this dress, but the solid colors are perfect for the princesscore trend.

Accessories

It's not just clothing that makes an outfit. Valponi says to consider "hair clips that sparkle to add to the aesthetic."

An easy way to accessorize the princesscore trend? Michelle says subtle pearl or floral hair accessories are the way to go. This hair clip makes a statement and will help keep your hair looking its best throughout the day.

This set of four can easily be cascaded in a braid or worn while your hair is down for a whimsical look. Plus, the rhinestones add a bit of glam.

